Three breakout stars from the group stage of AmeriCup

It's international women's basketball tournament season, with a number of WNBA players competing in EuroBasket and AmeriCup. The United States, though, didn't choose to send its WNBA players to AmeriCup. Instead, the team sent a group of top collegiate players.

That group did really, really well in the group stage, going 4-0 and winning by an average of 93.0 to 50.0.

This Team USA group represents the future of women's basketball. Let's take a look at three of the breakout stars during the group stage.

Gianna Kneepkens

Gianna Kneepkens is a name that a lot of people are about to learn. After making First-team All-Big 12 at Utah in 2025 (as well as two All-Pac-12 selections earlier in her career), Kneepkens transferred to UCLA this offseason, where she's going to get a great opportunity to showcase her game.

Through the group stage of AmeriCup, Kneepkens is averaging 13.3 points per game, sixth-best among all players. She's been especially impressive when shooting from deep, connecting on 57.9 percent of her 3-point attempts so far.

No player in this tournament has shot better from beyond the arc than Kneepkens, who is tied with Cesarina Capellan from the Dominican Republic for most 3-pointers made. To rank first in both shooting percentage and overall makes is impressive, and it showcases just how good of a shooter Kneepkens is. She's going to make UCLA really, really dangerous next season.

Joyce Edwards

South Carolina's Joyce Edwards has been the leading scorer for Team USA at 13.5 points per game, which ranks fifth overall so far in the tournament.

In addition to her scoring prowess, Edwards ranks 18th in AmeriCup in rebounds and has shot an impressive 50 percent from the floor.

Edwards was South Carolina's leading scorer last season despite starting just one game for the team. She should be on everyone's radar entering next season, but I firmly believe that people aren't ready for just how good Edwards can be.

Next season, she'll get a chance to be the featured player in the Gamecocks' offense. Her ability to convert at the hoop and to create second-chance looks will be huge for South Carolina as the team tries to reload with a number of the team's top players gone now, either to the WNBA or via the transfer portal.

Raegan Beers

Team USA's leading rebounder Raegan Beers came up big against Chile in the first game of the group stage, scoring 22 points on 9-for-12 shooting while adding seven rebounds, three steals and one block.

While her other three games were a bit quieter, she still ranks 14th among all AmeriCup players in scoring as well as 10th in rebounds. The Oklahoma center might have been inconsistent overall, but that first game showcased just how good she is when she's playing her best basketball.

Beers was the key to Oklahoma's success last season. The Sooners have been good in recent years thanks to their relentless offensive pace, but the team has lacked someone to bring things together in the middle of the floor.

With Beers joining the team last season, Oklahoma won its most games since 2010 and saw increases in scoring while also slightly improving on the defensive end. Having a dominant big inside has turned the Sooners into a fringe title contender heading into 2025, and we're getting a chance to see why at AmeriCup right now.