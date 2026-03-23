UNC's future already looking brighter with ominous Hubert Davis update

If the writing was already on the wall for North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis after another dismally disappointing March Madness exit, we now have the magnifying glass so anyone can read it now. With reports indicating that athletic director Bubba Cunningham and the UNC administration are already weighing his future, we got an update on Sunday that Davis' weekly radio show on Mondays was cancelled this week, as host Jones Angell announced on social media.

Tomorrow’s scheduled season finale of the “Hubert Davis Live!” radio show has been postponed.



We will communicate any future scheduling updates. pic.twitter.com/VbAZwxt4pe — Jones Angell (@JonesAngell) March 22, 2026

That's about as clear of a sign as you're going to get that something is up. It's not a guarantee that Davis is going to be fired from the helm of UNC basketball, but those conversations are at least taking place. And let's be honest: How often do those meeting result in something other than a change of direction for the program? It seems like Davis could be gone on Monday, and while he's undeniably a terrific person and was handpicked by Roy Williams as his successor, moving on sets the Tar Heels up for their best chance to get back to national championship contention.

Hubert Davis has built a dubious résumé with UNC basketball

North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis | Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

Make no mistake, if you just look at the win-loss record for North Carolina since Davis took over before the 2021-22 season in Chapel Hill, cutting him loose might sound a bit insane. He's won at least 20 games in each season, made the national championship game in his first season, and has gone 125-54 overall. On paper without an ounce of context, you'd be asking why Davis' seat was even hot.

But here are the other truths about the situation. A blue-blood program in UNC has either lost in the first round of the NCAA Tournament or failed to make the tournament in three of Davis' four seasons. After the loss to VCU this year, he's now been the head coach for the losing team in both the largest comeback in the national championship game and in the first round of March Madness history. And perhaps most importantly, he's failed to elevate to the top of the ACC and college basketball consistently despite the ACC being top-to-bottom weaker than it's been in some time.

There are strengths that Davis has, without question. His recruiting has consistently been on the upswing, especially in terms of adding at least one blue-chip talent like Caleb Wilson and Dylan Mingo. He's also (aside from his post-VCU loss press conference) largely been quite good with the media.

The problem is those strengths, of which there are more, have come with underperforming in big games, baffling in-game decision-making, teams that look unprepared or lost situationally and the list goes on.

Does that guarantee that a replacement for Davis would be better at those weaknesses than Davis? Of course not — there's precisely no certainty when it comes to a coaching search. At the same time, if we've got this much of a sample size, UNC can't move forward hoping for different results. They have to move on to at least have a chance at returning to national prominence.

UNC basketball's future isn't certain, but new hope is more than enough

Florida Gators head coach Todd Golden | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

We're talking about North Carolina basketball, so the theoretical pursuit forward if they should fire Davis should include almost anyone they want. That's why we're already hearing about the possibility of pursuing Florida's Todd Golden, Vanderbilt's Mark Byington, Iowa State's TJ Otzelberger, Alabama's Nate Oats, and so on. The Tar Heels can afford to dream big because they're quite literally a dream job in college basketball.

But what stands out more is the apparent likelihood that UNC is going to change its familiar approach to a coaching search. While Davis was different to some degree as a hand-picked successor to Williams, the general theme that his hire did follow is the idea of "keeping it in the family" in Chapel Hill. That's been a priority, but the names we're hearing indicate deviation from that course.

That's why it's easy to feel more encouraged about a future without Davis and one of these rumored replacements. College basketball has changed in the NIL and transfer portal era. All of the above top names, and many others, have seemingly navigated those waters better than Davis has, and sometimes with fewer resources than are devoted to Carolina basketball.

Again, that doesn't mean it'll directly and immediately translate to Chapel Hill — but the point is, we've seen these potential coaching replacements succeed at higher levels than Davis at programs that aren't UNC. Something has to change with the Tar Heels, and while change is always scary, everything about the current coaching situation with this program suggests that it's unequivocally necessary to get the program back to where fans, boosters and perhaps even the administration expect it to be.