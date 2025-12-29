WBB Player of the Year Rankings: Can anyone catch Sarah Strong?

With NCAA conference play picking up, players are being given more opportunities to prove themselves. Right now, UConn sophomore Sarah Strong seems to be running away with the Player of the Year honors. But I have a feeling some of these names are not going to let it happen that easily.

UConn does not seem to be slowing down, and they should ease through conference play, which is great for Sarah Strong to keep building her dominant resume. On the other hand, players in the SEC, Big Ten, and ACC have more in-conference competition. Those players now have the opportunity to prove themselves in big moments — possibly putting their name at the top of the rankings.

Here are the Player of the Year rankings, as they stand right now.

5. Madison Booker, Texas

With the way Texas is playing, it felt impossible to leave Booker off this list. Madison Booker is a big reason Texas is a serious title contender this season. With multiple four 5+ steal games, her defensive abilities have been on full display all year. In Texas's biggest wins so far, against UCLA and South Carolina, Booker played lights out. She put up 16 points in each contest with 9 rebounds and 5 steals against the Gamecocks.

Her midrange game is arguably what sets her apart from her opponents. She dishes to her teammates with ease, averaging 4.2 assists per game. While Texas is still undefeated, they have some tough opponents coming up on their schedule, including LSU twice and South Carolina again. Booker will have to face some tough defenders in those matchups.

4. Azzi Fudd, UConn

Azzi Fudd is playing her best season of college basketball. In my opinion, her defense is underrated, and it has grown this season. She is averaging 2.3 steals per game this season. But even with her defensive presence on display, don't think her offensive abilities have taken the backseat. She's dropping an average of 3.3 three-pointers per game, shooting at 50.6 percent.

Now, it will be hard for Fudd to catch up to Sarah Strong in this race, given that when UConn succeeds, it's mostly likely due to both of them. Nonetheless, Fudd is not to be overlooked. In UConn's closest game of the season, against Michigan, Fudd drained 7 threes, putting up 31 total points. Without a doubt, we will be seeing Azzi Fudd put on a few more masterclasses before the Player of the Year is crowned.

3. Olivia Miles, TCU

I'll be honest, when Olivia Miles transferred from Notre Dame, I wasn't sure how she would do. Frankly, I was being naive — because the Olivia Miles we're seeing at TCU could be the best version of her to date. She is having her most impressive year yet, averaging 18.9 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 7.6 assists per game.

She's been doing absolutely everything for the Horned Frogs on the court. From unreal passes, to taking it to the bucket herself to playing lights-out defense — she's been everywhere. At the start of December, Miles recorded three triple-doubles in a row — channeling her inner Alyssa Thomas. TCU has not played many ranked opponents this season, but I'm not even sure that will slow Miles down. However, it will be interesting to see how she handles those matchups.

2. Audi Crooks, Iowa State

I'm not sure if there's a more entertaining and dominant player to watch than Audi Crooks in college basketball right now. In her junior season, she is leading the country, averaging a whopping 28.9 points per game — while shooting at 71.6 percent from the floor. Earlier this month, she joined Brittney Griner as the only D-I players since 2000 to record three straight games of 30+ points on 65 percent from the field.

She is absolutely unstoppable in the paint with her ability to fend off multiple defenders. Even if they think they've stopped her, she still somehow finds the net. Averaging more points per game than minutes per game is obviously incredibly impressive — but can she continue to lead the Cyclones as they get ready to face tougher opponents? That could be the real test, determining whether she wins POY over Strong.

1. Sarah Strong, UConn

If Strong weren't already her last name, it'd be her middle name. There is no one in women's college basketball whose craftiness gets them to the bucket easier than that of Sarah Strong. Averaging 18.1 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game — she works flawlessly on both ends of the floor. In the Huskies' most recent win over Butler, Strong's artfulness was on full display with this assist.

Sarah Strong was insane for this catch and pass pic.twitter.com/JSt7xMZR2x — berry 🥺 (@SimplyBerry) December 28, 2025

That play secured Strong some praise from UConn legend Rebecca Lobo, who called Strong "the best passing big" she's ever seen in the women's college game. Right now, Player of the Year is Strong's to lose — and I just don't see that happening. She has not slowed down; it's obvious that during the offseason, she only improved in her athleticism, IQ, and leadership abilities. She went from the best freshman to the best player in the nation.