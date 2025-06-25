Which 2025 Men's Final Four team is likely to be back in 2026?

Last season, the Final Four featured all one seeds for the first time since 2008. Despite there being no Cinderella team in the Final Four last season, it was still filled with exciting moments. Entering the 2025-26 season, Florida, Houston, Duke, and Auburn all have legitimate shots at getting back to the stage in Indianapolis. Here's how they stack up.

1. Duke Blue Devils

Duke fans still have a bitter taste in their mouth after blowing a 14-point lead in the second half to fall to Houston in the national semifinal. Even with the loss of Cooper Flagg, the Blue Devils are reloaded and are the favorites out of all the Final Four qualifiers from last year to make it back.

Guards Isaiah Evans and Caleb Foster are both set to return for the 2025-26 season for Duke. The Blue Devils also have the best recruiting class heading into the season, with three five-stars that will have a major impact on the team, including Cameron Boozer, Nikolas Khamenia, and Dame Sarr.

2. Houston Cougars

The final possession of the National Championship — where Houston failed to get a shot off and lost to the Florida Ga tors 65-63 — still haunts Cougars fans. Entering the 2025-26 season, the Cougars have the second-best odds to win the National Championship at +1000 according to ESPN Bet sportsbook.

Kelvin Sampson has the team once again to get back to the Final Four and win the National Championship. Milos Uzan is set to return for the Cougars next season, along with Emmanuel Sharp and Joseph Tugler.

3. Florida Gators

The Florida Gators are looking to repeat as National Champions just like they did in the late 2000s. The Gators have the team to defend their title even with the loss of Walter Clayton Jr. — they have one of the best transfer classes for the 2025-26 season.

Two top 30 transfer guards come to Gainesville to help the Gators title defense, including Princeton guard Xaivian Lee and Arkansas guard Boogie Fland. With the addition of these two and Ohio guard A.J. Brown, the Gators are in a prime position to get back to the Final Four with a chance to repeat as National Champions.

4. Auburn Tigers

The Auburn Tigers lost the talent of Johni Broome to the NBA Draft. The Tigers' current odds to win the National Championship are set at +2800, which is the fifth-best odds among SEC teams.

Auburn has the team to compete for an SEC Championship once again next season, however, getting to a second consecutive Final Four will be a more difficult task for Bruce Pearl's group.