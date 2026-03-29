Who does Michigan play next in March Madness? Epic Final Four showdown looms

The Michigan Wolverines didn't just beat the Tennessee Volunteers during Sunday's Elite Eight action. They shoved the Vols' faces into the mud. It was the epitome of a March Madness statement game.

Dusty May's squad went on a 21-0 run in the first half, leading 48-26 at the break. The beatdown was on, essentially ensuring Michigan's place in the Final Four well before the final whistle.

Who is next on the Wolverines' tear through the tournament?

Who does Michigan play next in March Madness?

Michigan's Final Four opponent is the No. 1 seed Arizona Wildcats. They're coming off a 79-64 win over Purdue in the Elite Eight. UA led by as many as 18 while outpacing the Boilermakers 40-24 in the paint. Like the Wolverines, the Wildcats have looked like a true title contender throughout the month.

This will be a matchup of the top two teams in KenPom ratings this season with Arizona sitting first and Michigan sitting second. The hype around their date in Indianapolis will be immense and completely justified. These are two juggernauts who have been using their height to make life miserable for opponents. They're evenly matched and they both have everything to play for.

Team NET ORtg DRtg Michigan 38.03 6th 2nd Arizona 38.76 4th 1st

Michigan vs. Arizona series history

Michigan has never beaten Arizona in men's basketball. The two programs have met four times since the 2004-05 season, most recently facing off in 2021-2022.

Date Score Location 11/21/21 L, 80-62 Las Vegas, NV Main Event 12/13/14 L, 80-53 Tucson, AZ Out of conference 12/14/13 L, 72-70 Ann Arbor, MI Out of conference 11/24/04 L, 61-60 New York, NY Preseason NIT

The Wolverines and Wildcats have never met in the postseason. This will be their first matchup in March Madness, with a bid to the championship game on the line.

Michigan is looking for their first national championship since 1989. Arizona, for all their success under Lute Olson, has also only won one title in their history. That one in 1997.

How Michigan got to the Final Four

Michigan's dominant win over Tennessee wasn't exactly a shock (even if the speed with which they took command was very impressive). The Wolverines have been doing that to everyone they've faced in the tournament so far.

1st Round: W vs. (16) Howard , 101-80

2nd Round: W vs. (9) Saint Louis, 95-72

Sweet 16: W vs. (4) Alabama, 90-77

UM's March Madness wins have all come by double-digits, whether led by Yaxel Lendeborg or Morez Johnson Jr. on the scoring charts.