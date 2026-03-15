Why a perfect March Madness bracket is so difficult to achieve

I know why you’re here, so let’s get right to the executive summary: the odds of predicting a perfect bracket are between 1 in 9.2 quintillion and 1 in 120.2 billion, depending on how optimistic you are in your ability to predict basketball games. Spoiler alert: it will never happen. If you’re interested in why it will never happen or in the implications for human society, check out the math below.

What are the odds of picking a perfect March Madness bracket?

Every bit of calculation will require some assumption, and in the spirit of science, we will be as pessimistic as possible. The worst possible chance you have of picking the result of any game is 50 percent.

Your odds of correctly predicting a coin flip are represented mathematically by 1 in 2^X, where X is the number of flips. Since there are 63 games in a tournament, excluding the First Four, which almost no bracket pool will have you choose, our equation is thus 2^63, which is 1 in 9.2 quintillion. To use the analogy every person in history has used to explain this, there are about 7.5 quintillion grains of sand on Earth. So get digging for that one piece!

That assumes basketball games are completely random events; they’re not, and teams have wildly better odds than others of winning games. Some modelers will tell you they can predict games with 75 percent accuracy, others are less clear. To use the NCAA’s official bracket challenge data, they speculate about 2/3rds odds across the board, or 66.7 percent. Plug that into our equation, we have 1 in (1/.667)^63 or 1 in 120.2 billion. Both sets of odds are so low that they're actually outside of the expected range of outcomes within reasonable timeframes. Ipso facto, it will "never" happen. It could, but it is never expected to.

We could maybe work with those odds, though, if we imposed some rather Draconian government measures to that effect. If everyone in the United States of America were legally required to submit a unique bracket, we would expect to get a perfect bracket within the next 366 years. Seems doable.

Has Anyone Ever Picked a Perfect NCAA Tournament Bracket?

Jan 7, 2020; Omaha, Nebraska, USA; Omaha businessman Warren Buffett watches the game between the Creighton Bluejays and the Villanova Wildcats in the first half at CHI Health Center Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

No.

However, Warren Buffett did offer employees at Berkshire Hathaway $1 billion if they nailed the men’s bracket in 2014 (no one did), changed it to $1 million-a-year for life if they picked a perfect two rounds (no one did), and then modified it to give out a flat million if someone got 30/32 out of the first half of the bracket. Finally, someone did.

Why March Madness Upsets Make a Perfect Bracket So Difficult

Our more optimistic figure, courtesy of the NCAA of 1 in 120.2 billion assumes that you have a 66.7 percent chance of picking every game. While this number, and its predicted 366-year wait time, actually factors in the fact that upsets can happen (if they didn’t, you’d have a 100 percent chance of picking every game, until the Final Four when equal seed matches are possible, see below), upsets are the reason this all is so unlikely — and the whole reason we even watch March Madness to begin with.

Sports is not predictable. That’s … the whole reason we watch and the whole reason that a single-elimination tournament is so likely. Basketball is the perfect vehicle for this chaos, because it is what we call a “make-or-miss” sport, in which success is itself determined by a rather random outcome. The best shooters can make 50 percent of twos, 40 percent of threes and 90 percent of free throws. Even if you go into every moment with those odd, you’re still in for a lot of variance. 63 games is way too much variance to correct for.

How close people have come to a perfect March Madness bracket

Purdue's Ryan Cline knocks down a three over Tennessee's Kyle Alexander on March 28 in the NCAA Sweet 16. | Scott Utterback/Courier Journal

The NCAA keeps rather careful records on this kind of thing, and of the tens of millions of brackets created every year, the closest anyone ever got was Gregg Nigl in 2019, nailing 49 straight picks and becoming the first bracket ever to correctly make it to the Sweet 16 unscathed.

However, it actually gets harder to predict games later in the tournament even though there are fewer teams, as Nigl’s bracket lost to the relatively chill upset of No. 3 seeded Purdue over No. 2 seeded Tennessee. That is not much of an upset in March Madness land, but because the teams in later rounds are far more even, it’s much harder to get right. The Final Four can have teams of equal seeds playing each other, then what do we do? No more upsets possible, no edges. Just a coin flip.

But that’s the best anyone has ever done. In the era of artificial intelligence, perhaps we will enter the era of deepfake brackets that are retroactively made perfect but with such precision and deception that no one can tell. Let’s just … not worry about that right now.

Why do we care so much about a perfect bracket?

This is, literally, the million-dollar question, as perhaps once people realized that 2^63 was 9.2 quintillion (around the 9th Century in Persia) they would have given up trying to achieve something so absurd. But isn’t that just what’s so lovely about the human condition?

There is something so pure in the quest for a perfect bracket. It isn’t hard to fill one out, and if you’re in a pool with your friends you can brag if you win even if (when) it isn’t perfect. And we all believe it’s possible for the 10 minutes our bracket is perfect every year, even if it so, utterly is not possible. Sometimes you have to believe in things you can’t see, and this year, I’m going for perfection once again.