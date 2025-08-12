3 CFB programs that should throw shame to the wind and hire Jimbo Fisher

Folks have seemed to have gotten used to college football without Jimbo Fisher on the sidelines. But the former Florida State and Texas A&M head coach has resurfaced, this time on a television studio.

Fisher has joined the ACC Network for the upcoming season as an analyst but if you ask him, he doesn't want his career to end with a cushy TV gig. He's still looking for "the right situation" to get back into coaching.

"I'm 59, in great shape and healthy. I've had success everywhere we've ever been," Fisher said via ESPN. "The end at Texas A&M, it's unfortunate, but we also had the highest-ranked team they ever had there in 2020. Our quarterbacks got hurt. We played with first-team, third-team. ... It was hard to get playcalling and guys around. ... Didn't pan out like we needed to, but I still love it."

Fisher was fired from Texas A&M in 2023 after a less than stellar five-season tenure, going 45-25. He still believes he has what it takes to succeed at another program.

"Being able to [coach], I would," Fisher continued. "I've won 72% of my games, won 80% of my playoff games. I've been fortunate to win a national championship as a head coach and assistant. I miss the relationships with players. I would be very interested in still doing it. I still think I've got a lot to give. I'd like to get back out there."

3 CFB teams that should give Jimbo Fisher another shot

While Fisher is a less desirable candidate than he cares to admit, there are a few programs that may yet benefit from his knowledge and strategy.

LSU Tigers

Let's face it, the school is looking for any reason to bounce Brian Kelly and if there isn't a College Football Playoff appearance in the cards this year, that could be just enough to try something different in Baton Rouge.

Fisher knows the SEC well and actually had a decent recruiting record when he was at Texas A&M. That being said, LSU may try aim its sights on a homerun swing at head coach to turn things around. But if there are no surefire options, Fisher may just be worth a look.

North Carolina Tar Heels

Yes, Bill Belichick is entering his first season in Chapel Hill but the rumblings of his potential imminent departure are more than apparent. The Tar Heels should be better than they were last season but should a more desirable NFL job open up (looking at you, Giants) then there's a greater chance than people realize that Belichick could jump ship.

Fisher is an ACC alumni who dominated the conference when he was Florida State. It's another recruiting region he could likely do very well in. Perhaps the Belichick era just wasn't meant to be and Fisher could swoop in and save the day.

Auburn Tigers

We all know Hugh Freeze is on the hot seat this year. He's got to deliver some tangible results and prove the program is on the path back to relevancy in an already stacked SEC. If that doesnt happen this year, he's gotta be on the way out the door.

Fisher, again, knows the SEC and could be the perfect option for a program that needs a leader with proven experience on the toughest stage. Granted, Fisher is not necessarily in his prime when it comes to that experience but there's still something to be gained in that potential venture.