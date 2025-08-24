3 college football teams set to blow past their expected win total this year

Finally, college football is back! After a seven-month-long wait, football fans will be glued to their television screens for the many twists and turns that the 2025 college football season will provide. Entering the season, many teams have high expectations to make the College Football Playoff. These three teams, while not expected to be a serious threat, will beat their projected win total for the season.

Michigan State over 5.5 wins

Michigan State quarterback Aidan Chiles told sports bettors before his first season as the starting quarterback of the Spartans to take the over. While Michigan State finished the season failing to reach a bowl game with a 5-7 record, they did beat their projected win total of 4.5 wins.

Now entering the 2025 season with an improved team and a more experienced quarterback in Chiles, the Spartans should be able to beat their projected win total of 5.5 wins and reach a bowl game in year two of the Jonathan Smith era.

A win under the lights at Spartan Stadium against Boston College will give an idea of where the Spartans will be heading this season. Win that game and the Spartans are set up for a 3-0 start, lose and MSU could be in for a rough season.

Expect the Spartans to finish with a 6-6 or at best an 8-4 record this season, winning a game on their schedule that critics will most likely be counting them out in (Michigan or Iowa).

Georgia over 9.5 wins

After falling to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in last season's College Football Playoff quarterfinal matchup, the Georgia Bulldogs enter the 2025 season primed to compete for their third national championship under head coach Kirby Smart.

The Bulldogs' projected win total is at 9.5 wins in what is expected to be a very loaded SEC Conference. Georgia should be able to reach the 10 win mark and could very well win 11 games in the regular season before potentially clinching a spot in the SEC Championship game.

The Bulldogs have Texas and Alabama at home and a road matchup against the Tennessee Volunteers. The matchup against Florida should be a very intriguing game with the Gators expected to be a College Football Playoff dark horse this season. The end-of-the-season neutral-site game against Georgia Tech at Mercedes-Benz Stadium will also present a challenge for Georgia.

Georgia Tech over 7.5 wins

Georgia Tech was one of the most underrated teams in college football last season and took its arch-rival, Georgia, to a thrilling eight overtime game. Now, entering the 2025 season, the Yellow Jackets, once again led by quarterback Haynes King, are a sleeper team to win the ACC.

The Yellow Jackets' preseason projected win total is around 7.5 wins, but in a very weak ACC, they should be able to go over the 7.5. Georgia Tech has ACC title favorite Clemson at home and road matchups against Boston College and NC State. The Yellow Jackets should finish with either an 8-4 or 9-3 record, and could potentially play for the ACC Crown in December.