3 surprise College Football Playoff contenders more alive than ever after Week 10

Remember when we all wrote off Texas and quarterback Arch Manning after Week 1? What a different world we live in now.

After Week 10, the AP Top 25 looks a lot different than it did at the beginning of the season, especially when you look at the top 12 — i.e., the teams that are in prime spots for College Football Playoff inclusion at year's end.

Right on the fringe of those spots, though, are a couple teams that were not expected to be back in postseason contention after some rough starts. And one that wasn't supposed to be here at all.

3 CFP contenders with surprising life after Week 10

Texas Longhorns (7-2)

The reports of Texas' demise were seemingly greatly exaggerated. The Longhorns are sitting at No. 13 after upsetting No. 10 Vanderbilt, another surprise contender in the SEC. Texas remains in the SEC title hunt with just a single conference loss and has ample opportunity to climb back to the top with No. 5 Georgia and No. 3 Texas A&M remaining on the schedule. It won't be easy at all, but if the Horns win their final three games, there's literally no reason they shouldn't be playing in the 12-team bracket this December. Owning the head-to-head tiebreaker with rival Oklahoma doesn't hurt either.

Oklahoma Sooners (7-2)

At No. 12 in the rankings, the Sooners are in a similar spot as Texas, but losing to the Longhorns earlier in the year could haunt them. They too have two ranked matchups remaining in No. 4 Alabama followed by No. 19 Missouri, both of which would guarantee them a Playoff berth if they emerge victorious. Oklahoma has little room for error with two SEC losses already. They might need to rely on the ACC runner-up having at least two losses in order to give the CFP selection committee an easier choice resume-wise.

Virginia Cavaliers (8-1)

Who saw this coming? After finishing near the bottom of the ACC standings last season, the Cavaliers are poised to win it all this year. They have three very winnable games remaining (Wake Forest, Duke and Virginia Tech) and a 3-0 finish will guarantee themselves a berth in the championship game in Charlotte. However, losing there would risk them being excluded from the 12-team bracket despite owning a then-ranked win over Florida State. It may be championship or bust for Virginia just by virtue of a low-quality schedule, but what a ride it would be if the Cavaliers are competing for a national championship.