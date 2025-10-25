4 Arch Manning transfer destinations to save his career if Sark leaves Texas

Week 9 managed to knock the college football world for a loop before a ball had even been kicked off on Saturday afternoon, as The Athletic's Dianna Russini dropped a report claiming that Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian and his representatives had reached out to NFL teams to let them know that he "would be interested" in returning to the professional ranks.

Sark has been instrumental in reviving the Longhorns' program since taking over in Austin back in January of 2021. His departure would have a seismic impact on the sport, to put it mildly. Texas remains arguably the single most appealing job in the country, considering both the money and the recruiting imprint involved. But it would also have a significant impact on the five-star quarterback he lured to Austin a couple of years ago: Arch Manning, who chose the Horns in large part because of Sark's presence as a quarterback whisperer.

Of course, it's way too early to speculate about whether Sarkisian might actually leave in a couple of months. But it's not too early to wonder what that might mean for Manning's future. This is the age of the transfer portal after all, and without Sark around, why wouldn't he look elsewhere to see if another coaching staff might be able to get the most out of him? Here are four potential fits.

4. LSU Tigers

This might seem like a strange inclusion at first, considering just how rancid the vibes are around LSU right now. And sure, Brian Kelly might not even be in this job in a few months' time. But while Garrett Nussmeier hasn't had the season he or anyone else in Baton Rouge had in mind, the Tigers' track record for producing explosive passing games speaks for itself. And with Nussmeier almost certainly moving on to the NFL Draft next spring, LSU is going to be in the market for a new starting quarterback — with a ton of money behind them.

Given the teams Manning most seriously considered out of high school, it seems unlikely that he'd want out of the SEC footprint. And while LSU might not be able to offer the sturdiest infrastructure in which to thrive, there is something to be said for heading back closer to home for the New Orleans native. There's still plenty of talent here, and they have the resources to make a serious run. Don't count them out as a dark horse.

3. Oregon Ducks

We just got done saying that Manning probably isn't leaving the South (or, well, South-adjacent; he is currently in Austin after all). But Oregon has made a habit of making big splashes in the QB market in recent years, first with Bo Nix, then with Dillon Gabriel and most recently with Dante Moore.

If Moore keeps playing like this, it feels all but certain that he'll declare for the NFL Draft in what's shaping up to be a very weak QB class. Which will put the Ducks back in a familiar position: With a vacancy at quarterback and arguably the most powerful NIL cannon in the country aimed directly at the best ones available this winter.

It's hard to imagine that the list wouldn't start with Manning, uneven 2025 season aside. He still has the pedigree, the athleticism and the flashes of arm talent on film. And while it would be a big change heading all the way up to the Pacific Northwest, Oregon does have quite the compelling pitch, from a red-hot recruiting track record under Dan Lanning to the steady hand of OC Will Stein to pro-like facilities.

2. Ole Miss Rebels

The story pretty much writes itself, right? Arch heading back to where his uncle Eli and his grandfather Archie both starred before him, ready to finally get the Rebels over the hump in the SEC?

It's also not quite as far-fetched as you'd think. Cinderella story Trinidad Chambliss will be out of eligibility after this season, and Austin Simmons didn't exactly set the world on fire before going down with an ankle injury. Ole Miss figures to be in the market for a quarterback upgrade, and few play the portal quite like Lane Kiffin.

Of course, much of this depends on whether Kiffin is actually the head coach in Oxford by the time Manning would hit the portal. Will he jump to Florida? What about Penn State? It's hard to imagine the Rebels holding things together in the event of Kiffin's departure; poaching Manning would be the least of their problems. But if he sticks around for at least one more year, this is exactly the sort of explosive, QB-friendly offense that could help him rehabilitate his draft stock.

1. Alabama Crimson Tide

In the event Manning did in fact toss his name into the portal, it's hard to imagine any team other than the Tide beginning as the betting favorite. It felt like Alabama finished as the runner-up the first time around, and while that was when Nick Saban was still roaming the sidelines in Tuscaloosa, there's still plenty to entice Arch.

For starters, Kalen DeBoer's QB bonafides need little introduction at this point, especially now that he's turned Ty Simpson from a would-be bust into the potential No. 1 overall pick of next year's draft. Pretty much everywhere he's gone, either as a coach or a coordinator, great passing offenses have followed, and his scheme is not quite as gimmicky as Kiffin's or some others around the country. Looking ahead to the next level, DeBoer and OC Ryan Grubb take a back seat to few if any coaching tandems.

Plus, it's still hard to ignore the allure of Alabama, even post-Saban. DeBoer has this program on rock-solid ground moving forward, both on the field and on the recruiting trail. If Manning was impressed by what the Tide had to offer last time around, it's hard to think much will have changed a couple years later, and we know that Bama will be in the market for a quarterback.