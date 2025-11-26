4 College Football Playoff dream matchups we’re dying to see

The 2025-26 college football regular season has reached its final week, and from coast to coast, there are major implications for the College Football Playoff at stake. Conference championship bids will be determined, teams could drop out of the top 12 altogether and new challengers will emerge.

Based on the selection committee's latest rankings, it seems like there would be minimal change to the 12-team field barring some wild upsets this weekend. The bracket seeding will be altered some, though, and that could create some juicy first-round matchups for fans to enjoy in December.

The CFP bracket projection ahead of Rivalry Week 👀



Which of these teams might not be here by the final bracket? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/28F7aFYXOP — ESPN (@espn) November 26, 2025

Let's dive into some of those possibilities and fantasize about some potential instant CFP classics akin to the 2025 Peach Bowl quarterfinal.

4 CFP matchups that would be must-see television

Indiana vs. James Madison

Speaking of the Hoosiers, they currently sit as the No. 2 seed by virtue of an 11-0 record, and a perfect 12-0 seems more than likely with Purdue on tap this weekend. But let's say Indiana finally loses in the Big Ten title game: The Hoosiers won't be dropped from the bracket entirely, but they could be dropped far enough to be the No. 5 seed if the committee wants to bump up the Big 12 champion (likely Texas Tech) into the group of first-round byes.

That would open Indiana up to facing the Group of Five representative as the No. 12 seed. If the current projection, No. 24 Tulane, fails to win the American Athletic Conference, then that opens the door to the next possible candidate in undefeated James Madison. CallThe Cignetti Bowl: Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti led the Dukes to national prominence in his time down in Harrisonburg, which earned him the gig in Bloomington. Facing his old team would make for appointment viewing in the first round based on narrative juice alone, and it just so happens that JMU is an awfully good team to boot.

Indiana vs. Oregon

In a more realistic vein, let's say the committee only drops Indiana down one spot to No. 3 and the SEC champion gets the No. 2 seed. Then the Hoosiers would face the winner of what is currently No. 6 Oregon and No. 11 Miami. A rematch with the Ducks in the quarterfinals is more than appetizing.

Quarterbacks Fernando Mendoza and Dante Moore dueled each other in what felt like a Heisman elimination battle a few weeks ago, with the former emerging victorious and remaining the award's odds-on favorite ever since. Oregon head coach Dan Lanning has the Ducks on a five-game winning streak since that 30-20 stumble in Week 7. The sequel would be sure to deliver fireworks at a New Year's Six bowl location.

Notre Dame vs. Ohio State

A rematch of the national championship game from last season. Need I say more? Don't let Notre Dame's record fool you: The Irish are playing at a much higher level than they were in Weeks 1 and 2, when they lost to Miami and Texas A&M respectively. Running back Jeremiyah Love deserves to be a Heisman finalist at the very least, and he could give the Ohio State defense some serious trouble if these two were to meet again.

The Buckeyes look primed to repeat as national champions — barring any surprising stumbles against Michigan and/or Indiana in the next two weeks -— but Notre Dame could be the quarterfinal thorn in their side. Ohio State has the No. 3 rushing defense in the country, allowing just 78.6 yards per game. Love is averaging 118.7 yards per game and has scored the second-most touchdowns all year (17). Sign. Us. Up.

Oregon vs. Texas A&M

If the committee decides not to alter its top four entering the playoff, the Aggies would remain the No. 3 seed and probably face No. 6 Oregon in the quarterfinal. Now that would be fireworks waiting to happen. We all know the Ducks passing attack is deadly, but their 228.6 rushing yards per game could be the key to victory.

That's where A&M's defensive front has to step up. The Aggies currently allow just 128.7 rushing yards per game, which almost halves Oregon's production. The battle will be in the trenches if this matchup comes to fruition, and fans would likely not be disappointed in what could be an aerial show between Moore and Marcel Reed.