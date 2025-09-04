4 under-the-radar games to watch in Week 2

College football is officially underway and Week 1 did not disappoint. There were four upsets in the Top 10 and that resulted in a major shakeup in the latest AP rankings. While Week 2 only features a single ranked-on-ranked matchup (No. 15 Michigan vs. No. 18 Oklahoma) there are still plenty of contests fans can look forward to watching.

Let's take a look at some of those games people will want to tune in to instead of taking a break from their couch for some chips and guac, or worse yet... touching grass.

4 under-the-radar games in college football Week 2

Iowa vs. No. 16 Iowa State

Noon ET on FOX

The CyHawk Trophy is up for grabs yet again in the 72nd edition of this classic Midwest rivalry. This time, the Hawkeyes will travel to Ames to face the Cyclones, looking to avenge a heartbreaking loss to Iowa State the previous season.

The good news for them is that they've won each of the last six games played in Ames, but they'll have a tougher time this go around with the Cyclones returning several starters including QB Rocco Becht. An upset victory for the Hawkeyes would throw a gigantic wrench in Iowa State's plans to return to the Big 12 Championship Game.

Baylor vs. No. 17 SMU

Noon ET on The CW

This is probably the most underrated game of the weekend. Despite the Bears being 0-1, they still boast a talented roster and could put SMU on upset watch if they come out of the gate with a vengeance. The Mustangs are looking to return to the ACC Championship Game and the College Football Playoff after their debut season in the conference last year. Taking care of business against Baylor would go a long way on their resume.

Kansas vs. Missouri

3:30pm on ESPN2

"The Border War" makes its triumphant return for the first time since 2011 on Saturday. Kansas and Missouri will face off and revive a former Big Eight/Big 12 classic rivalry. The Tigers won the last three matchups before the series was suspended due to the program departing for the SEC. Saturday's contest will be the first of a home-and-home that will continue in 2026 and then again in 2031 and 2032.

Both teams are 1-0 and looking to keep things rolling towards a dark horse bid for their respective conference titles and potentially an at-large bid for the College Football Playoff. There's literally no reason not to be excited for this game.

No. 12 Arizona State vs. Mississippi State

7:30pm on ESPN2

After a less-than-convincing win over FCS Northern Arizona last weekend, the No. 12-ranked Sun Devils head into SEC territory to face a Mississippi State team that cannot simply be overlooked. ASU quarterback Sam Leavitt and his top target Jordyn Tyson, both preseason Heisman watchlist candidates, must be at the top of their game in Starkville. If the Bulldogs nip their heels and steal a home win, it could spell doom for the Sun Devils' season early.