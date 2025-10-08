5 Bill Belichick replacements UNC can hire with the rumor mill swirling

North Carolina hiring Bill Belichick was supposed to be an all-in play. A statement of intent. They just didn't expect that statement to be a PR disaster. Belichick's personal life caused problems even before the season began. Off-field drama can always be forgiven in exchange for wins. Except Belichick hasn't delivered those. He's 2-3 with victories over FCS Richmond and Charlotte, a team that ranks 132nd out of 136 teams in FPI.

It's so dire, that the rumor mill is churning. Andrew Jones of 247Sports reported that "potential exit strategy discussions" are already taking place in Chapel Hill. There are also rumblings of potential NCAA violations.

And it's not just chatter from UNC's side. Ollie Connolly of The US Guardian reported that Belichick himself has "discussed buyout options" hoping to trigger his $1 million buyout.

Belichick seems to still have a job at UNC, but how much longer will that be the case? North Carolina athletic director Bubba Cunningham might need to start pulling these phone numbers out of his Rolodex. Assuming a parting of ways happens sooner than later, the Tar Heels will have the advantage of making first contact with some of these names.

Brian Hartline, Ohio State offensive coordinator

Brian Hartline is getting his flowers lately for developing a string of outstanding wide receivers at Ohio State, but it won't be long before someone gives him the chance to develop an entire roster as a head coach.

The 38-year-old is highly respected by his players. Emeka Egbuka recently told Pat McAfee, "Brian Hartline expects more out of you than you expect out of yourself sometimes."

He's an elite recruiter, making a habit of convincing five-star wide receivers to come play for him. But he was also a secondary recruiter for defensive lineman JT Tuimooau and quarterback CJ Stroud.

Hartline's experience is somewhat limited. He's only ever coached at Ohio State under Ryan Day. This is his first year as a playcaller. Then again, you can just tell with some guys. Dan Lanning had been a co-DC at Georgia for three years before Oregon tapped him as their head coach at just 35 years old. That's worked out well.

Some of the best head coaches in college football right now were picked from assistant coaches at CFP-level programs. That's how you strike gold.

Ryan Silverfield, Memphis head coach

Jamey Chadwell would have been an option last time around, but Liberty is steadily falling at the moment. So too with Jeff Traylor at UTSA, who had an incredibly impressive start with the Roadrunners before a sting of more modest seasons. Tulane's Jon Sumrall is an undoubtedly attractive name considering his success at Troy and now Tulane. Still, I've got my eyes on Memphis' Ryan Silverfield instead.

Silverfield has led Memphis since Mike Norvell left for Florida State. His interim position became a permanent position ahead of the 2020 season. He navigated those trouble waters well with an 8-3 record. Since then, he's steadily built the Tigers back up from 6-6 in 2021 to back-to-back double-digit win seasons in 2023 and 2024. They're 6-0 to start the 2025 season. That includes a win over Arkansas.

When he started at Memphis, Silverfield was on Norvell's staff with Dan Lanning and Kenny Dillingham. Both of those head coaches are successfully leading Power Four programs. North Carolina should feel pretty confident in Norvell's eye for coaching talent considering those examples.

Moreover, Silverfield has been around the block. He's been coaching since 1999, spending time at high school, Division III, FCS, FBS, G5 and Power Five level with six years in the NFL. It's about time he gets his shot to compete at a higher level.

Of course, the more Silverfield wins, the more attention he'll grab as a hot name on the coaching carousel. UNC shouldn't take their time if they can help it.

Matt Campbell, Iowa State head coach

Matt Campbell's name was linked to the UNC job last time around, though it was never quite clear if he had any interest on his side. That's par for the course for Campbell, who has had countless opportunities to leave Iowa State but has always turned them down. Maybe there's a chance he listens this time?

It's possible Campbell remains the most loyal coach in the history of college football. It's possible he keeps sticking it out. But he's going on 10 years in Ames. The Cyclones have a ceiling and it's obvious he's already bumped up against it. They could make the playoff this year, but the program simply isn't going to recruit or wield NIL at a level that will make them competitive at the top level.

If UNC can generate a mutual parting of ways with Belichick, avoiding a significant buyout, they can turn the same financial boldness that led them to the former Patriots head coach towards luring Campbell to Chapel Hill. He's one of the most consistent coaches in college football producing good football in a place that's not built to succeed. North Carolina is itself a perennially underperforming program. Campbell would be making a step up in terms of location and resources.

Many have tried and many have failed. North Carolina's desperation to get it right this time could do the trick. Bubba Cunningham's job likely depends on it. Pull this one off, and the Belichick disaster could be quickly forgotten.