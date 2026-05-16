5 college football teams ESPN is sleeping on for 2026

Arizona State and Virginia Tech look to reload via the portal, while Clemson and Hawai'i rely on key roster retention to spark runs.

College football may be turning more and more into a game of favorites (thanks, NIL and transfer portal) but the one thing that will never leave the sport is the underdog story.

ESPN published its Way Too Early Top 25 in April and, of course, the usual suspects were included. Ohio State, Notre Dame, Oregon, Michigan and the lot are projected to lead the pack entering the 2026 season, but let's not forget those that could cause headaches for them and even challenge for a postseason berth.

Arizona State Sun Devils

The 2025 season was a disappointing follow-up to the Sun Devils' Big 12 championship campaign in 2024, but it's not easy to defend a title in the Big 12. There hasn't been a repeat champion since Oklahoma won five straight from 2015-20. Head coach Kenny Dillingham worked his magic in the transfer portal yet again by replacing first-round NFL picks like wide receiver Jordyn Tyson with Colorado's Omarion Miller and Boston College's Reed Harris.

Quarterback Cutter Boley, who arrived from Kentucky, will have big shoes to fill after the departure of Sam Leavitt, but with weapons like Miller and Harris at his disposal, he should be in good shape. The Sun Devils don't have the easiest schedule, but getting big wins over juggernauts like Texas A&M, Texas Tech and BYU will put them in square contention to return to the Big 12 title game and the College Football Playoff.

Virginia Tech Hokies

A new marriage with head coach James Franklin could be the best thing for both parties. Franklin gets a fresh start with lower expectations, and the Hokies get an injection of life with some of Penn State's best remaining talent. QB Ethan Grunkmeyer will be set up with weapons like wide receiver Que'Sean Brown and tight end Luke Reynolds — another Nittany Lion — which should have Franklin salivating.

The ACC is the most open it's been in years, even if most publications are quick to crown national runners-up Miami as automatic champs. I'm not saying Virginia Tech is a lock to run the table in its first year, but don't be surprised if they're bowl-eligible by Week 8 and pushing for a CFP at-large bid in rivalry week. Franklin knows how to motivate players, and perhaps he'll find more success taking down the big dogs instead of falling to them in the most crucial moments.

Clemson Tigers

It was honestly surprising to see Clemson not included in the Top 25. It feels like they are perennial inclusions. Honestly, they should be despite head coach Dabo Swinney's stubbornness. Doubting him and the Tigers could prove fatal for teams like Miami or Louisville, who are being given the preseason nods to represent the ACC in the College Football Playoff.

Swinney can still coach, and it's not like Clemson's recruiting class was abysmal. He managed to land three top-30 wide receivers in the 2026 class, and they may come in handy this year. But it was his slight embracing of the transfer portal that could get the team back in the game. He brought in 10 new players. If he gets them to gel with those he retained from last year, an upset victory over LSU to open the season could be in the cards.

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

It all comes back to the ACC. I said it once, and I'll say it again: that conference is more wide open than people realize. Fernando Mendoza's little brother and former backup, Alberto, will be under center for head coach Brent Key and he will have his opportunity to shine as a starter.

Mendoza inherits one of the strongest backfield duos in college football with Malachi Hosley and Michigan transfer Justice Haynes to help keep defenses honest. A Week 2 clash with Tennessee (No. 25 according to ESPN) and a rivalry week matchup with Georgia will be the team's best opportunities to announce itself to the rest of the sport. I wouldn't be shocked if the Yellow Jackets are an eight-win team pushing 10 this year.

Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors

Don't sleep on the Mountain West despite most of the best teams departing for the Pac-12 this season. Though it's for that very reason the Rainbow Warriors could mount a significant charge for the conference title. Last year the team finished 9-4 under head coach Timmy Chang and conference freshman of the year QB Micah Alejado. Both are returning in 2026 with a lot of good experience under their belts.

Roster retention was key this offseason, and Hawai'i managed to prevent most of its best talent from departing the island. Specifically on defense, DB Elijah Palmer and linebackers Jamih Otis and Wynden Ho'ohuli will be impact players. There's a significant chance the Rainbow Warriors improve upon their win total from last year and are representing the conference and the Group of Five in the College Football Playoff this season.

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