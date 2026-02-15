5 Heisman longshots poised to surge up the college football ranks

It’s always fun to play the Heisman Trophy game in the offseason. It generates conversation stewed in controversy and overreactions. It’s also fun to look back and see how irrational we were to think certain players would explode vs. others that became dark horse candidates with a miraculous season.

Nonetheless, let’s dive into the Heisman longshots that could turn into finalists by the end of the 2026 season. It takes a lot to move up the Heisman rankings, but Fernando Mendoza did it last year so anything is possible.

Rocco Becht, Penn State Nittany Lions

Odds: +6500

Iowa State fell off after a strong start to the 2025 season, but that doesn’t fall completely on Rocco Becht’s shoulders. In fact, he played a large role in keeping the Cyclones relevant for much of last season. Now he gets on a bigger stage at Penn State and has the perfect chance to bolster his NFL Draft stock, while helping Matt Campbell turn Penn State around in year one.

Penn State usually doesn’t struggle in the Big 10 aside from games against Michigan and Ohio State. If that continues to be true, Becht should have some strong outings this year and as a result, ramp up talk about his Heisman candidacy. I’m not saying he’ll be a finalist, but he’ll end up being a name to watch as the season progresses.

Kewan Lacy, Ole Miss Rebels

Ole Miss running back Kewan Lacy | CFP/GettyImages

Odds: +8000

If there’s any running back that’s going to make waves in the Heisman Trophy race, it’s got to be Kewan Lacy. Regardless of who Lacy’s offensive coordinator is, he’s going to be the difference for Ole Miss’s offense. I think Ole Miss regresses from their historic 2025 season, which will hurt his campaign. His stats though will prove he deserves to be in the conversation long into the season.

Nico Iamaleava, UCLA Bruins

Odds: +10000

Nico Iamaleava had one of the worst 2025 calendar years of any college football star. He went from leading the Tennessee Volunteers to their first College Football Playoff appearance, to being the face of NIL drama, to starting 0-4 at UCLA, making less than he would have at Tennessee and ultimately becoming forgettable. Could 2026 be his year?

Bob Chesney led James Madison to their first CFP appearance this past season so if anybody can get the most out of Iamaleava it has to be Chesney. It’s going to be a long year for Iamaleava and UCLA, but if they do catch fire, it will be because Chesney did what seemed impossible, which is turn Iamaleava into a legitimate NFL prospect.

Cam Coleman, Texas Longhorns

Auburn wide receiver Cam Coleman | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Odds: +10000

Obviously with Arch Manning as the quarterback, Cam Coleman is going to fall to the background of any Heisman discussion. That said, if Manning turns Coleman into his top target, you have to make the argument that Coleman deserves just as much Heisman hype as Manning. Coleman hasn’t had the best start to his career, but he’s turned to Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns offense to save him.

Sark’s offensive acumen is second to none in college football right now. Adding a weapon like Coleman can only help this offense as it could use an elite receiver. Don’t be shocked to see Cam Coleman’s name become relevant this season.

Mark Fletcher Jr., Miami Hurricanes

Odds: +12500

Mark Fletcher Jr. burst onto the scene during Miami’s national championship game run this past season and he’ll be a player that should have every defense’s attention. Darian Mensah might steal all the attention away from him, but don’t be shocked to see his name surface in Heisman conversations. Miami could have another dark horse run through the playoffs and it will be just as much Mensah as it is Fletcher’s fault if they have another miraculous season.