Alabama escapes upset bid with clear path to SEC championship game

It wasn’t pretty, but it was a win nonetheless — and with a trip to Missouri now safely behind them following a 27-24 win on Saturday, Alabama couldn’t be more appreciative of Greg Sankey and the SEC scheduling committee. Their path to the SEC Championship Game is clearer than ever as all their toughest remaining opponents they’ll get to play at home. Of course there are no easy games in the SEC, but the teams left on their schedule that are ranked all have to come to Tuscaloosa.

The Crimson Tide still have a lot to figure out. They saw a 10-point lead late in the first half get wiped out just two minutes into the second half. They built another 10-point lead late and had to hold on to remain undefeated in SEC play. I’m not saying the Crimson Tide are going to finish the season unscathed, but their schedule is set up for them to return to the top of the conference.

There’s been a lot of parity in college football and the SEC as well this season. Alabama was considered one of the middle-of-the-pack teams in the conference when the season started. If they ultimately look like the dominant team they used to under the legendary Nick Saban this year, it will save Kalen DeBoer’s job and set a new precedent.

Alabama’s favorable schedule gives them no excuse to come up short of SEC title game

The Crimson Tide get to play No. 12 Tennessee, No. 11 LSU and No. 6 Oklahoma all at home, and if that doesn’t work in their favor, I don’t know what else they’d need. If there were ever a time for DeBoer make his move, it’s now. There’s no convincing team in the SEC as things stand, and the schedule shapes up awfully well coming home.

Alabama has the best resume so far with ranked wins over Georgia, Vanderbilt and Missouri already. That was the toughest part of their conference slate based on the fact that they had to play two of those three games on the road. Ole Miss, Texas A&M and Oklahoma are the only remaining undefeated teams in conference play, and of those three, only the Sooners will face the Tide in the regular season.

Along with having the toughest part of their schedule coming at home, those games are also against teams that have some flaws Bama could expose. Tennessee is probably the toughest with their explosive offense, but their defense isn’t great. LSU has a really good defense but hasn’t lived up to expectations offensively.

Oklahoma is ferocious on defense, but there are questions on offense even if John Mateer is healthy. All three are winnable games for Alabama. I’m not saying DeBoer needs to reach the SEC title game to escape any semblance of the hot seat, because a College Football Playoff appearance would get the job done too, but they have the perfect path to get to Atlanta.

Could Kalen DeBoer survive this year without an SEC title in 2025?

Realistically, DeBoer shouldn’t have to win the SEC this year to avoid more buyout accusations. After all, Kirby Smart didn’t win his first SEC championship until his third season. Saban didn’t win his first with Alabama until his third season either. Despite how this year ends, if DeBoer wins one in year two, he’d technically be ahead of the two best coaches in recent history in the conference.

DeBoer doesn’t have to win the SEC this season, though he may not have an easier year to win one. There are no other teams in the conference that are overly scary. Texas A&M and Oklahoma are probably the toughest teams right now, and their flaws make it clear they are not impossible to beat.

Alabama was able to avoid an upset loss and another stain on a season that has a lot of potential. That’s the first step in reclaiming their SEC dominance. The next step is to continue to win the games they need to and handle their toughest opponents at home. The Crimson Tide were deflated after last season went awry; that can’t happen again this year.

Everything is lining up for Bama to run the SEC this year. If they don’t it will feel like a failure, but it ultimately shouldn’t ... unless their only hope for a College Football Playoff appearance comes down to the SEC title game. Then, DeBoer may have to knock out two birds with one stone, or it will be the beginning of the end of his time in Tuscaloosa.