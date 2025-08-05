Arch Manning's job just got even tougher thanks to injury Texas can't afford

The Texas Longhorns enter the 2025 season with National Championship expectations under new starting quarterback Arch Manning. The Longhorns will be tested right out of the gates as they will face off against the Ohio State Buckeyes in Columbus for a rematch of last season's College Football semifinal. The Buckeyes won the semifinal game at the Cotton Bowl 28-14 on their way to winning the National Championship.

The Longhorns are hoping to get their revenge on the Buckeyes in Week 1, but a recent injury to one of Texas's potential starting offensive linemen.

Latest on Longhorns offensive line injury

Redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Andre Cojoe has been competing for the starting right tackle spot for the Longhorns heading into the season, is expected to miss significant time after suffering a knee injury.

Leading up to the injury, Cojoe has been splitting first-team reps at right tackle with sophomore Brandon Baker in Longhorns camp. Both linemen have been receiving high praise from Texas offensive line coach Kyle Flood for their performance in camp.

"I think both those guys have changed their bodies, improved their skill sets, and we'll figure out in training camp how that all plays out," Flood said. "Both guys are going to go out and compete, and we'll see how it plays out through training camp.

With Cojoe now out with an injury, it opens the door for Baker to be the starter at right tackle for the Longhorns Week 1 matchup against Ohio State. The question is whether he is up for the challenge after appearing on 64 offensive snaps in just five games last season.

The offensive line is the biggest concern for Texas entering the season

The injury to Cojoe couldn't have come at a worse time for Texas, as the Longhorns are trying to figure out the best group to protect quarterback Arch Manning. If Cojoe isn't ready to go in Week 1, it'll make Manning's job a lot harder against an aggressive Ohio State defense.

Texas is trying to replace a talented offensive line from a year ago that featured four NFL Draft picks, including left tackle Kelvin Banks Jr, left guard Hayden Conner, center Jake Majors, and offensive tackle Cameron Williams.

When it comes to finding the best lineup for this season's Texas offensive line, redshirt junior Trevor Goosbey is expected to take over at left tackle, and Cole Hutson will start at center.

Neto Umeozulu is the likely starter for Texas at left guard. The Longhorns are expected to only have one returning starter on their offensive line, with DJ Campbell at right guard, which is why there is a concern about the group for Texas heading into the season.