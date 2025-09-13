Arch Manning might just be bad: Best memes and tweets reacting to rough UTEP outing

It was one thing when Arch Manning looked off against Ohio State. It was a raucous road environment against the defending national champions. A lot of good quarterbacks would crumble under that pressure. But struggling with UTEP at home? That's not going to cut it.
Texas struggled to pull away from the Miners, leading just 14-3 at the half against a 38-point underdog. Manning issues were the route cause. He was 5-of-16 with a not so nice 69 passing yards and an interception. He did score both of the Longhorns' touchdowns with his legs, but he's a quarterback, not a gadget player. Texas needs his arm to lead them.
It was a shockingly bad performance, not just because Manning wasn't efficient. He couldn't even make basic throws.
Texas fas even booed the Longhorns as they left the field for halftime. Best guess is Arch was the subject of most of those boos.
As usual, social media had all the jokes.
Best reactions to Arch Manning's rough showing against UTEP
Let's start with the biggest question of all. Is Arch just bad?
He's making just his third start in college football, but when Quinn Ewers made his third start for Texas as a redshirt freshman, he led UT to a 49-0 win over rival Oklahoma, throwing for 289 yards and four touchdowns in that game. We know what a Steve Sarkisian coached QB can look like even early in their career. At a certain point, we've got to ask what's wrong with Arch.
All the Heisman talk? Yeah that's looking beyond silly right now.
Maybe the accusation that Manning was overrated because of his name was not so far off.
The conspiracy theorists are out in force trying to figure out what's wrong with Manning.
I don't know if Arch is injured or just bad. But I do know that watching him play football right now is not a fun experience.
Yeah, that about sums it up, and I'm not even a Texas fan.