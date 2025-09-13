Arch Manning might just be bad: Best memes and tweets reacting to rough UTEP outing

It was one thing when Arch Manning looked off against Ohio State. It was a raucous road environment against the defending national champions. A lot of good quarterbacks would crumble under that pressure. But struggling with UTEP at home? That's not going to cut it.

Texas struggled to pull away from the Miners, leading just 14-3 at the half against a 38-point underdog. Manning issues were the route cause. He was 5-of-16 with a not so nice 69 passing yards and an interception. He did score both of the Longhorns' touchdowns with his legs, but he's a quarterback, not a gadget player. Texas needs his arm to lead them.

It was a shockingly bad performance, not just because Manning wasn't efficient. He couldn't even make basic throws.

Arch Manning not being able to make standard throws like this is why Texas is in trouble pic.twitter.com/oEmwb5P5dC — Oswald (@OswaldsWrld) September 13, 2025

Arch Manning nearly throws another interception and the Longhorns are booed as they punt it back to UTEP 😳 pic.twitter.com/Xdpw60gXC7 — CFB Kings (@CFBKings) September 13, 2025

Texas fas even booed the Longhorns as they left the field for halftime. Best guess is Arch was the subject of most of those boos.

Arch went from being a generational talent to getting booed off the field against UTEP in week 3 man 😭😭😭😭 — Boomer Beamer (@ImDerBatman) September 13, 2025

As usual, social media had all the jokes.

Best reactions to Arch Manning's rough showing against UTEP

Let's start with the biggest question of all. Is Arch just bad?

Arch Manning might be legitimately bad. Not being able to light up UTEP is more concerning than struggling on the road vs Ohio State IMO. — Barry (@BarryOnHere) September 13, 2025

Yeah getting less confident in Arch by the day. I hope he can FIO but over throws, under throws, unnecessary INTS. I think he will - but man. This looks like a regression. — Amanda Atwell (@AmandaMAtwell) September 13, 2025

He's making just his third start in college football, but when Quinn Ewers made his third start for Texas as a redshirt freshman, he led UT to a 49-0 win over rival Oklahoma, throwing for 289 yards and four touchdowns in that game. We know what a Steve Sarkisian coached QB can look like even early in their career. At a certain point, we've got to ask what's wrong with Arch.

My favorite thing about Arch Manning is how much he gives back to the community. https://t.co/G8CyumFxLE — J.B. Sauceda (@jaybsauceda) September 13, 2025

All of you Twitter trolls attacking Arch Manning need to take a step back and remember that he's just a 23 year old redshirt sophomore. Be better!! — Sooner Focus (@SoonerFocus) September 13, 2025

Texas fans : “Show em what u got Arch”



Arch Manning : pic.twitter.com/tPha9cUuN8 — 𝘫𝘶𝘴𝘵𝘪𝘯 (@xJahstin) September 13, 2025

All the Heisman talk? Yeah that's looking beyond silly right now.

Vegas with all the Arch Manning Heisman futures. pic.twitter.com/W6SvgWBSa5 — Greg Brandt (@devywarehouse) September 13, 2025

Maybe the accusation that Manning was overrated because of his name was not so far off.

arch manning if he wasn’t related to peyton and eli pic.twitter.com/m2szL1El3F — ⚡️ (@DBillius) September 13, 2025

Arch Manning is so bad he might legitimately set back nepotism — Subscribe to the You Know Ball Patreon (@TrillBroDude) September 13, 2025

The conspiracy theorists are out in force trying to figure out what's wrong with Manning.

It’s strange that Sark continues to snap at anyone who asks about an Arch Manning injury. His throwing motion has completely changed — he’s lost all accuracy and down the field velocity. Something is obviously off: either he changed his mechanics for a bizarre reason or he’s hurt — Ollie Connolly (@OllieConnolly) September 13, 2025

I don't know if Arch is injured or just bad. But I do know that watching him play football right now is not a fun experience.

How you feel after watching Arch Manning throw the football. pic.twitter.com/nfKTFTIDr0 — Nicholas Moreano (@NicholasMoreano) September 13, 2025

Yeah, that about sums it up, and I'm not even a Texas fan.