Arch Manning’s relationship with Peyton and Eli isn’t what we thought

Arch Manning is likely going to be the most-watched college quarterback once the 2025-26 season rolls around in late August. The redshirt sophomore will get his first full season as the starter for Texas and expectations couldn't be much higher.

He's got his hype, topping way-too-early Heisman Trophy contender lists, and he's got his haters. Legendary Florida and South Carolina head coach Steve Spurrier already doubts the 21 year old's prolific talent is as good as everyone is making him out to be.

Much of that hype comes from his last name alone. He's the nephew of multi-time Super Bowl champions Peyton and Eli Manning, and the grandson of Ole Miss legend Archie Manning (his namesake). Naturally, one would think his continuing the family legacy at QB would've come directly from that trio's influence. That's not the case apparently.

“As much as they are great influences, they weren’t around a ton,” Arch's father, Cooper, told The Athletic's Bruce Feldman. “I don’t think Eli ever saw Arch play a high school or college football game. He is coming in this year. Peyton would come in for a game or two occasionally... So it’s hard to say whether he’s ‘like them or like someone else.'"

Arch Manning's hereditary prowess at QB doesn't come from grandpa Archie or uncles Peyton and Eli after all

The eldest (and most forgotten) of the Manning brothers, Cooper is credited with having "taught Arch how to play football," per Arch's mother Ellen. But he says his son has been influenced more by modern NFL stars than his famous uncles.

“I do think you can pick up little pieces of people that you like," Cooper explained. "Arch is probably just as likely to pick up a habit of Patrick Mahomes as he is of Eli with things that you just like about people and the way they handle themselves. And fortunately, anybody who watches anything can get more exposure to players they like and want to mimic.”

That's been evident from the limited yet sizeable sample fans have gotten out of Arch in the two years he's been a Longhorn. In 10 appearances last year, he put up 939 passing yards and was responsible for 13 total touchdowns behind starter Quinn Ewers. He earned two wins on his own when Ewers went down with injury and his playing style is certainly a lot more freestyling than his relatives.

ARCH MANNING TAKES IT 67 YARDS TO THE HOUSE WITH HIS LEGS 😱



It's the longest rush by a Texas QB since Vince Young in 2005. pic.twitter.com/AjU9uSli2c — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 15, 2024

ARCH MANNING COMES INTO THE GAME ON FOURTH DOWN AND SCORES AN UNREAL TOUCHDOWN 🔥



TEXAS STRIKES FIRST IN COLLEGE STATION 😤 pic.twitter.com/dLUneP8qpf — ESPN (@espn) December 1, 2024

It's clear Arch will be making a name and a legacy for himself as he navigates life as a starting quarterback. The fame and the expectations, including first-round projections at the 2026 NFL Draft, will be the kind of pressure that can produce diamonds.

Whether that all comes to fruition is a whole other ball game Arch will have to quarterback himself, but he appears to have had the mentorship and now the resources to succeed at the highest level. With two more years of eligibility remaining, fans shouldn't be surprised if things don't all come together right away. He's got plenty of time to develop into something not even Peyton or Eli became: A national champion.