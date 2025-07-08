Arch Manning's NFL influences should terrify the college football landscape

The Texas Longhorns have mighty high expectations placed on their shoulders entering the 2025-26 college football season. Redshirt sophomore starting quarterback Arch Manning is responsible for a huge chunk of that.

He's a student of the game, and his most recent comments should strike fear into the hearts of programs nationwide.

"I'm watching a lot of Josh Allen and Joe Burrow right now," he told reporters at the Manning Passing Academy on June 27. "They're dogs. I've watched some of their college film. They're just good players, elite competitors and fun to watch."

Arch studying two of the best passers in the pros? Look out college football defenses. Despite Josh Allen's ringless fingers, his mechanics are certainly worthy of examination and replication.

"He's just the ultimate football player. If something's not there, he's going to make something happen and do whatever he can to make his team win," Manning added about Allen's game.

Arch Manning' study of NFL greats should have college defenses trembling

After announcing his arrival during parts of the 2024 season, Manning is being pegged as a Heisman Trophy favorite now. In 10 appearances last year, Manning put up 939 passing yards and was responsible for 13 total touchdowns behind starter Quinn Ewers. He earned two wins on his own when Ewers went down with injury.

He exhibited several areas of his game that need improvement but head coach Steve Sarkisian has started giving him an off ramp, noting several personnel changes up front on the offensive line. But if Manning is trying to emulate some of the best passers in the pro game, he may not need that off ramp.

Allen notably went through strenuous edits to his throwing motion after his rookie year and since those changes he was a Top 10 passer every season except 2019 & 2024.

A biometric specialist, and a whole lot of reps 💪



A deep dive on how @JoshAllenQB reined in his rocket arm, fixing his rookie year accuracy issues 👀 pic.twitter.com/EL6wQmiRWl — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) January 9, 2025

Burrow led all NFL passers last season despite his team's overall disappointing performance. He's continually been a preseason MVP contender since leading Cincinnati to Super Bowl LVI in 2022. Manning is certainly looking to the right examples for inspiration.