The best players NFL scouts will be watching during the College Football Playoff

We're now just days away from the start of the first round of the College Football Playoff, with eight teams battling it out to keep their national title hopes alive for one more week. But college football fans aren't the only ones who will be paying close attention: For NFL scouts and front offices, the playoff provides one last opportunity to watch next year's draft class — on the biggest possible stage, against the best competition.

You probably already know about the names at the top of the 2026 board, many of whom will be suiting up in the CFP: quarterbacks like Fernando Mendoza, Dante Moore and Ty Simpson, edge rushers like Rueben Bain Jr., Arvell Reese and David Bailey. But those stars are just the tip of the iceberg. While their first-round status is pretty much set in stone, there are plenty of other pro prospects who have everything to gain (or lose) by how they play in the Playoff.

Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State

Projected round: 1-2

When your defense also includes a couple of easy top-10 picks in Arvell Reese and Caleb Downs, you run the risk of flying under the radar a bit. But anyone who watched Styles in the Big Ten title game against Indiana a couple of weeks ago should know what kind of impact he can have, even as an off-ball linebacker: The senior was absolutely everywhere in Indy, with 12 tackles (seven solo) including several impressive run stuffs in which he showcased his ability to diagnose, shed blockers and get downhill in a hurry.

There's not much question at this point that Styles is among the best at his position in this draft class. So why is he on this list? An off-ball linebacker hasn't gone in the top 10 since Devin White went No. 5 overall to Tampa Bay back in 2019; it's just not a position that the league values very highly right now.

But ask a 49ers fan who's gotten to watch Fred Warner over the years how valuable it can be to have a great one. Which isn't to say that Styles is that kind of player, but he does offer true three-down upside. Can he do enough to show his impact during Ohio State's CFP run? If the answer is yes, he could find himself entering some rarefied territory.

Jacob Rodriguez, LB, Texas Tech

Projected round: 2-3

And then, on the other end of the spectrum, there's Rodriguez. He's been the face of arguably college football's saltiest defense this season, and it's not hard to see why: Between his 144 tackles, seven forced fumbles, six passes defensed, four interceptions and even a couple of rushing touchdowns, the senior has truly done it all for the Red Raiders.

Of course, if college production determined draft stock, everyone's big boards would look a lot different. Rodriguez is a fantastic college player, but he lacks the size, speed and athleticism to project as a true difference-maker at the NFL level. Can he use the CFP stage to prove that he's more than just a feel-good story? Potential matchups against the likes of Oregon and Indiana should answer a lot of questions about his ability to keep pace against elite competition.

Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon

Projected round: 1-2

Sadiq, meanwhile, has absolutely zero questions to answer about his athletic ability. His physical freakiness is obvious just getting off the bus, a 6-foot-3, 235-pound matchup nightmare with the ability to break big plays from anywhere. Unfortunately, injuries (and a lack of consistent utilization at Oregon) have made his production a bit more sporadic than you'd like — he's put up 798 receiving yards combined over the last two seasons.

With Evan Stewart out and star freshman Dakorien Moore still on the mend, the Ducks are going to need Sadiq to take on a primary role in this passing game if they want to finally claim their first national title. Anyone who watched Sadiq hang two touchdowns on Penn State in last year's Big Ten Championship Game knows what he's capable of. If he can put it all together over multiple games on this stage, we could see him push his way into the top half of the first round. His ceiling is that high.

KC Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M

Projected round: 1-2

Contrary to recent years, it feels like this 2026 receiver class has gone a bit underdiscussed. (Maybe it's because everyone's just waiting for Jeremiah Smith, Ryan Williams and Co. in 2027.) Concepcion might not be that sort of alpha X, but his ability to hit big plays and make magic with the ball in his hands feel like a perfect fit for the modern NFL.

He's had a bit of a winding career to this point. He burst onto the scene as a do-it-all freshman at NC State, posting 839 receiving yards and rushing for 320 more, but he and the rest of the Wolfpack offense cratered during a disappointing 2024 campaign. Concepcion sought greener pastures at Texas A&M, and he's been an ideal fit with QB Marcel Reed, averaging 15.5 yards per reception with nine touchdowns as the Aggies' leading receiver.

Of course, we've also seen this archetype flame out in the league after teams got suckered in by their athleticism. (Hi, Xavier Worthy.) Concepcion is an electric playmaker, but he still has questions to answer about how complete his route tree really is and whether he'll be able to handle the rigors of the NFL given his diminutive frame. If he hits some home runs against the likes of Miami and Ohio State, those questions won't be nearly as loud.

Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama

Projected round: 1-2

It's felt like Proctor was ticketed for the first round ever since he committed to Nick Saban as the top OT prospect in the country in the winter of 2022. But while he certainly hasn't been a bad player over three years starting for the Tide, he's been a frustrating watch at times, failing to fully maximize his freakish size and strength (he's 6-foot-7 and 360 pounds, for goodness sake).

Catch him on the right day, and he seems like a young Orlando Pace. But those days have been too few and far between, and there's a real chance that Proctor falls out of the first round entirely if he struggles in a tough test against Oklahoma in the first round of the Playoff. Of course, if he plays to his potential and leads to the Tide to the quarterfinals or beyond, there will be front offices just begging to bet on his upside.

Carson Beck, QB, Miami

Projected round: 2-4

Speaking of guys who were once thought as shoo-ins for the first round: It wasn't too long ago that people were talking about Beck as a potential No. 1 overall pick when he was balling out at Georgia. But inconsistent decision-making (and a gnarly elbow injury in last year's SEC title game) has plagued him ever since — even after transferring to Miami, where he's been largely good but also threw a combined six picks in the Canes' two losses.

The frame is there. But does Beck have the arm talent he did pre-injury? And more importantly, can he finally prove to scouts that he can stop putting the ball in harm's way? There are some nasty defenses in front of him in these Playoffs, from A&M in the first round to potentially Ohio State in the quarters and Georgia in the semis. Excel against that gauntlet, and he could watch his stock skyrocket amid a sketchy QB class.