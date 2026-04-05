Big 12 commissioner and Texas Tech booster's spat sparks CFB's next big fight

Campbell claimed Friday nights are for high school football and accused Yorkmark of not looking out for the best interests of member institutions.

Texas Tech booster Cody Campbell called out the Big 12 and commissioner Brett Yormark for scheduling the Red Raiders on a Friday night.

What appears from the outside to be a petty beef between Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark and Texas Tech football's biggest booster, oil magnate Cody Campbell, is actually setting up college football's next critical dilemma.

Campbell, who played for the Red Raiders in the Mike Leach era, engaged in a war of words through the media with Yormark on Monday over Big 12 games being played on Friday nights — particularly Texas Tech's Oct. 18 bout with Houston. Campbell claimed in an X post Friday nights in Texas are "sacred" and dedicated only to high school football.

Friday Night Lights are sacred in the Great State of Texas! It is absolutely absurd that the @Big12Conference and @FOXSports would consider scheduling @TexasTechFB and @UHCougarFB on a Friday night (October 18th)!! I know that @brettyormark is not a native Texan, but he’s been… — Cody Campbell (@CodyC64) March 30, 2026

Yormark, via the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal, clapped back, "Cody Campbell does not run the Big 12."

That resulted in Campbell declaring, "EVERYTHING RUNS THROUGH LUBBOCK!!" He also suggested Red Raiders fans should "bring the tortillas back" — a gameday tradition that was banned by the school due to the threat of major fines from the conference.

The Yormark-Campbell beef signals a larger mutiny within college football waiting to erupt

The spat between the two influential individuals, if not handled promptly, is going to spread across the rest of the sport. Internal revolts from school boosters and board members is the last thing conferences need right now in their campaigns to seize power from the NCAA.

Campbell, who chairs Texas Tech's board of regents, told ESPN on Thursday that Yormark's position draws power from people like him rather than wielding a top-down mantle.

"As commissioner, he needs to remember that he works for the presidents, and the presidents work for the boards," he said. "He is not the dictator of the conference. That's not his role. It is his responsibility to advocate for his members in all cases."

Campbell's not wrong. Yormark is not "the dictator of the conference" but Campbell also doesn't speak for the rest of the Big 12 membership, of which the three other Texas-based schools have notably not objected to the increased slate of Friday games.

There's already a questionable conflict of interest with Campbell chairing the school's board given how much money he injects into football program to begin with. His increasing influence could inspire more mega-donors to maneuver into those powerful positions and eventually band together to render conference leadership useless.

Huh. Where have we heard that before? Oh right, the Power Four conferences are doing that exact same thing to the NCAA.

Campbell is a vocal advocate of federal legislation to codify NCAA regulations on the transfer portal and NIL. Doing so would curb the ever increasing independence of conferences that have long been rumored of seceding from college sports' governing body and creating a "super league." The enemy of my enemy is my friend, I guess.

The Big 12 doesn't appear positioned to relent on its Friday night football scheduling, especially considering how lucrative those television contracts are. But keep your eyes on Campbell and other powerful individuals who funnel money into athletics programs. Their political war has only just begun.