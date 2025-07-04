Big 12 Media Days full schedule, list of attendees and everything fans need to know

You can kind of, sort of, almost feel it in the air. The grass is not smelling quite different yet, but football will be around the corner in short order. That is right! Big 12 Media Days will be in full effect next week at The Star in Frisco, Texas. The college football world could not be happier about it. All 16 member institutions will be sending their head coach and between three to six players to the event.

While it may not carry the clout or the overall gravitas of what the Big Ten and SEC do, the Big 12 is not messing around with this year's media days. There will be two days full of action. Half of the 16 teams will go on Tuesday, July 8 with the other half going on Wednesday, July 9. While three players going alongside the head coach is customary, many teams have upwards of five or six players here.

Even though there will not be an official preseason media poll to determine how each team will perform, it just goes to show how closely packed all 16 teams are. While I do not think UCF will win the league, just like I do not think Arizona State will finish in last place like everyone thought they would a year ago, this conference could potentially send up to two of its teams to the College Football Playoff.

Let's take a look at who all will be attending Big 12 Media Days next week at The Star in Frisco, Texas.

What teams and players will be at the first day of Big 12 Media Days?

Here are the eight teams, players and coaches who will be in attendance on Tuesday, July 8.

Arizona State Sun Devils

Kenny Dillingham opted to bring six players off his Arizona State Sun Devils roster to Frisco.

QB Sam Leavitt

WR Jordyn Tyson

OL Ben Coleman

DL C.J. Fite

DL Clayton Smith

DB Xavion Alford

Having guys like Sam Leavitt and Jordyn Tyson at the top of the list signifies how good this team is.

Baylor Bears

Dave Aranda will also be bringing six Baylor players with him from Waco to Big 12 Media Days.

QB Sawyer Robertson

WR Josh Cameron

OL Omar Aigbedion

DL Jackie Marshall

LB Keaton Thomas

DB Devyn Bobby

Sawyer Robertson is the obvious headliner, as he is expected to great things under center this year.

BYU Cougars

Kalani Sitake will have six BYU players join him for the festivities in Frisco for Big 12 Media Days.

RB LJ Martin

WR Chase Roberts

LB Jack Kelly

LB Isaiah Glasker

DL Keanu Tanuvasa

Obviously, Jake Retzlaff not being part of this group has us feeling quite uneasy about the Cougars.

UCF Knights

In Scott Frost's first year back at UCF, here is who he has chosen to bring with him to Frisco, Texas.

RB Myles Montgomery

OL Paul Rubelt

DE Nyjalik Kelly

LB Keli Lawson

This will be a feeling out year for the Knights, so maybe one of these guys becomes a star, eventually.

Cincinnati Bearcats

Scott Satterfield needs to win this year at Cincinnati, so here is who he is bringing with him to Frisco.

QB Brendan Sorsby

TE Joe Royer

OL Gavin Gerhardt

DL Dontay Corleone

Brendan Sorsby and Dontay Corleone are not only standouts but obvious inclusions for the Bearcats.

Iowa State Cyclones

Matt Campbell could win the Big 12 this year with the help of these five standouts from Iowa State.

QB Rocco Becht

OL Tyler Miller

DL Domonique Orange

DB Jeremiah Cooper

DB Jontez Williams

If Rocco Becht can play up to his standard, Iowa State can get back to Arlington and win the league.

Kansas State Wildcats

Here are the players Chris Klieman is bringing with him from Manhattan to Frisco to represent K-State.

QB Avery Johnson

OL Taylor Poitier

DE Cody Stufflebean

LB Des Purnell

S VJ Payne

Quarterback Avery Johnson was going to be there, but where is running back Dylan Edwards?

Texas Tech Red Raiders

Joey McGuire may have one of the most impressive rosters in the Big 12 this year over at Texas Tech.

QB Behren Morton

WR Caleb Douglas

DL Romello Height

DL Lee Hunter

LB Jacob Rodriguez

DB Cole Wisniewski

Behren Morton highlights what could be the best team we have seen in Lubbock play in 20 years.

Now that we know who will be in Frisco on Tuesday, July 8, who all will be there on Wednesday, July 9?

What teams and players will be at the second day of Big 12 Media Days?

Here are the eight teams, players and coaches who will be in attendance on Wednesday, July 9.

Arizona Wildcats

Brent Brennan will bring six guys to represent an Arizona team planning to win more than four games.

QB Noah Fifita

OL Rhino Tapa'atoutai

DL Tre Smith

DB Treydan Stukes

DB Dalton Johnson

DB Genesis Smith

Noah Fifita may have to carry more than his fair share to help uplift this struggling Wildcats program.

Colorado Buffaloes

Deion Sanders' five inclusions to The Star tells us everything we need to know about Colorado.

QB Julian Lewis

QB Kaidon Salter

OL Jordan Seaton

DB DJ McKinney

K Alejandro Mata

The fact he has both quarterbacks of note going in Julian Lewis and Kaidon Salter speaks volumes.

Houston Cougars

Willie Fritz is hoping to make a charge in year two at Houston with the help of these four players.

WR Mekhi Mews

WR Stephon Johnson

DL Carlos Allen Jr.

DB Latrell McCutchin Sr.

While Mekhi Mews is a nice addition, no Conner Weigman to be found casts even more doubt on him.

Kansas Jayhawks

Lance Leipold's Kansas team played very well down the stretch last season because of these players.

QB Jalon Daniels

C Bryce Foster

DE Dean Miller

DT D.J. Withers

I had no idea Jalon Daniels still had any eligibility, but he certainly is an electrifying player for them.

Oklahoma State Cowboys

Mike Gundy only sending three players from Oklahoma State to Frisco has us wondering if he is gone.

TE Josh Ford

DT Iman Oates

DB Cam Smith

There has never been this little juice surrounding the Pokes ahead of a season since I can remember.

TCU Horned Frogs

Sonny Dykes is bringing with him six players to represent TCU to help keep their winning streak alive.

QB Josh Hoover

WR Eric McAlister

OL Coltin Deery

LB Devean Deal

LB Namdi Obiazor

DB Bud Clark

If Josh Hoover can play up to his standard, we may see another 2022-caliber year out of the Frogs.

Utah Utes

This may potentially be Kyle Whittingham's last Big 12 Media Days, so he is bringing with him the best.

QB Devon Dampier

OL Spencer Fano

DB Smith Snowden

LB Lander Barton

Having Devon Dampier transfer over from New Mexico is fantastic for Utah's chances to be amazing.

West Virginia Mountaineers

In Rich Rodriguez's first year back at West Virginia, he has chosen to bring with him only three players.

WR Jaden Bray

OL Landen Livingston

DL Edward Vesterinen

As is the case for Scott Frost at UCF, this will be a feeling out season for Rodriguez over at WVU, too.

Here is to everyone in attendance at The Star in Frisco giving us all the hype and soundbites we need!