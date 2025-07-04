Big 12 Media Days full schedule, list of attendees and everything fans need to know

You can kind of, sort of, almost feel it in the air. The grass is not smelling quite different yet, but football will be around the corner in short order. That is right! Big 12 Media Days will be in full effect next week at The Star in Frisco, Texas. The college football world could not be happier about it. All 16 member institutions will be sending their head coach and between three to six players to the event.
While it may not carry the clout or the overall gravitas of what the Big Ten and SEC do, the Big 12 is not messing around with this year's media days. There will be two days full of action. Half of the 16 teams will go on Tuesday, July 8 with the other half going on Wednesday, July 9. While three players going alongside the head coach is customary, many teams have upwards of five or six players here.
Even though there will not be an official preseason media poll to determine how each team will perform, it just goes to show how closely packed all 16 teams are. While I do not think UCF will win the league, just like I do not think Arizona State will finish in last place like everyone thought they would a year ago, this conference could potentially send up to two of its teams to the College Football Playoff.
Let's take a look at who all will be attending Big 12 Media Days next week at The Star in Frisco, Texas.
What teams and players will be at the first day of Big 12 Media Days?
Here are the eight teams, players and coaches who will be in attendance on Tuesday, July 8.
Arizona State Sun Devils
Kenny Dillingham opted to bring six players off his Arizona State Sun Devils roster to Frisco.
- QB Sam Leavitt
- WR Jordyn Tyson
- OL Ben Coleman
- DL C.J. Fite
- DL Clayton Smith
- DB Xavion Alford
Having guys like Sam Leavitt and Jordyn Tyson at the top of the list signifies how good this team is.
Baylor Bears
Dave Aranda will also be bringing six Baylor players with him from Waco to Big 12 Media Days.
- QB Sawyer Robertson
- WR Josh Cameron
- OL Omar Aigbedion
- DL Jackie Marshall
- LB Keaton Thomas
- DB Devyn Bobby
Sawyer Robertson is the obvious headliner, as he is expected to great things under center this year.
BYU Cougars
Kalani Sitake will have six BYU players join him for the festivities in Frisco for Big 12 Media Days.
- RB LJ Martin
- WR Chase Roberts
- LB Jack Kelly
- LB Isaiah Glasker
- DL Keanu Tanuvasa
Obviously, Jake Retzlaff not being part of this group has us feeling quite uneasy about the Cougars.
UCF Knights
In Scott Frost's first year back at UCF, here is who he has chosen to bring with him to Frisco, Texas.
- RB Myles Montgomery
- OL Paul Rubelt
- DE Nyjalik Kelly
- LB Keli Lawson
This will be a feeling out year for the Knights, so maybe one of these guys becomes a star, eventually.
Cincinnati Bearcats
Scott Satterfield needs to win this year at Cincinnati, so here is who he is bringing with him to Frisco.
- QB Brendan Sorsby
- TE Joe Royer
- OL Gavin Gerhardt
- DL Dontay Corleone
Brendan Sorsby and Dontay Corleone are not only standouts but obvious inclusions for the Bearcats.
Iowa State Cyclones
Matt Campbell could win the Big 12 this year with the help of these five standouts from Iowa State.
- QB Rocco Becht
- OL Tyler Miller
- DL Domonique Orange
- DB Jeremiah Cooper
- DB Jontez Williams
If Rocco Becht can play up to his standard, Iowa State can get back to Arlington and win the league.
Kansas State Wildcats
Here are the players Chris Klieman is bringing with him from Manhattan to Frisco to represent K-State.
- QB Avery Johnson
- OL Taylor Poitier
- DE Cody Stufflebean
- LB Des Purnell
- S VJ Payne
Quarterback Avery Johnson was going to be there, but where is running back Dylan Edwards?
Texas Tech Red Raiders
Joey McGuire may have one of the most impressive rosters in the Big 12 this year over at Texas Tech.
- QB Behren Morton
- WR Caleb Douglas
- DL Romello Height
- DL Lee Hunter
- LB Jacob Rodriguez
- DB Cole Wisniewski
Behren Morton highlights what could be the best team we have seen in Lubbock play in 20 years.
Now that we know who will be in Frisco on Tuesday, July 8, who all will be there on Wednesday, July 9?
What teams and players will be at the second day of Big 12 Media Days?
Here are the eight teams, players and coaches who will be in attendance on Wednesday, July 9.
Arizona Wildcats
Brent Brennan will bring six guys to represent an Arizona team planning to win more than four games.
- QB Noah Fifita
- OL Rhino Tapa'atoutai
- DL Tre Smith
- DB Treydan Stukes
- DB Dalton Johnson
- DB Genesis Smith
Noah Fifita may have to carry more than his fair share to help uplift this struggling Wildcats program.
Colorado Buffaloes
Deion Sanders' five inclusions to The Star tells us everything we need to know about Colorado.
- QB Julian Lewis
- QB Kaidon Salter
- OL Jordan Seaton
- DB DJ McKinney
- K Alejandro Mata
The fact he has both quarterbacks of note going in Julian Lewis and Kaidon Salter speaks volumes.
Houston Cougars
Willie Fritz is hoping to make a charge in year two at Houston with the help of these four players.
- WR Mekhi Mews
- WR Stephon Johnson
- DL Carlos Allen Jr.
- DB Latrell McCutchin Sr.
While Mekhi Mews is a nice addition, no Conner Weigman to be found casts even more doubt on him.
Kansas Jayhawks
Lance Leipold's Kansas team played very well down the stretch last season because of these players.
- QB Jalon Daniels
- C Bryce Foster
- DE Dean Miller
- DT D.J. Withers
I had no idea Jalon Daniels still had any eligibility, but he certainly is an electrifying player for them.
Oklahoma State Cowboys
Mike Gundy only sending three players from Oklahoma State to Frisco has us wondering if he is gone.
- TE Josh Ford
- DT Iman Oates
- DB Cam Smith
There has never been this little juice surrounding the Pokes ahead of a season since I can remember.
TCU Horned Frogs
Sonny Dykes is bringing with him six players to represent TCU to help keep their winning streak alive.
- QB Josh Hoover
- WR Eric McAlister
- OL Coltin Deery
- LB Devean Deal
- LB Namdi Obiazor
- DB Bud Clark
If Josh Hoover can play up to his standard, we may see another 2022-caliber year out of the Frogs.
Utah Utes
This may potentially be Kyle Whittingham's last Big 12 Media Days, so he is bringing with him the best.
- QB Devon Dampier
- OL Spencer Fano
- DB Smith Snowden
- LB Lander Barton
Having Devon Dampier transfer over from New Mexico is fantastic for Utah's chances to be amazing.
West Virginia Mountaineers
In Rich Rodriguez's first year back at West Virginia, he has chosen to bring with him only three players.
- WR Jaden Bray
- OL Landen Livingston
- DL Edward Vesterinen
As is the case for Scott Frost at UCF, this will be a feeling out season for Rodriguez over at WVU, too.
Here is to everyone in attendance at The Star in Frisco giving us all the hype and soundbites we need!