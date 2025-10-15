Big Ten power rankings: Indiana is a serious contender, USC gaining traction

Every time we doubt Curt Cignetti and the Indiana Hoosiers, we’re proven wrong over and over. We thought Indiana’s miracle run to the College Football Playoff run last year was the luck of a team that had life injected into it. Turns out, Cignetti was truly building a powerhouse in Bloomington and the Hoosiers knocking off Oregon on the road is proof they’re a legit contender.

The Hoosiers are the best team in the Big Ten right now, even if Ohio State is the No. 1 team in the country. Ohio State hasn’t really been tested, while Indiana, who had the benefit of an easy schedule a year ago, is proving they’re just good, regardless of who they’re playing. How does the rest of the Big Ten look though?

Michigan struggled against USC and with their second loss of the season, they may not be as good as they wanted with true freshman quarterback, Bryce Underwood. Wisconsin and Penn State are as good as done and Luke Fickell will probably be the next coach to get fired before the season ends. Here’s how the rest of the Big Ten looks, halfway through the season.

Indiana, Ohio State are in a class of their own in the Big Ten power rankings

TEAM 2025 RECORD 1. Indiana Hoosiers 6-0 (3-0) 2. Ohio State Buckeyes 6-0 (3-0) 3. Oregon Ducks 5-1 (2-1) 4. USC Trojans 5-1 (2-1) 5. Michigan Wolverines 4-2 (2-1) 6. Nebraska Cornhuskers 5-1 (2-1) 7. Washington Huskies 5-1 (2-1) 8. Northwestern Wildcats 4-2 (2-1) 9. Iowa Hawkeyes 4-2 (2-1) 10. UCLA Bruins 2-4 (2-1) 11. Illinois Fighting Illini 5-2 (2-2) 12. Minnesota Gophers 4-2 (2-1) 13. Maryland Terrapins 4-2 (1-2) 14. Penn State Nittany Lions 3-3 (0-3) 15. Michigan State Spartans 3-3 (0-3) 16. Rutgers Scarlet Knights 3-3 (0-3) 17. Purdue Boilmakers 2-4 (0-3) 18. Wisconsin Badgers 2-4 (0-3)

Though Ohio State is ranked higher, Indiana is the No. 1 team in the Big Ten in my opinion. The Hoosiers have two top 10 wins on the season, beating Illinois and Oregon already this season. Ohio State’s best win is against a mediocre Texas team. Their defense has looked really good, but again, they’re wins aren’t as impressive as Indiana’s.

Ohio State doesn’t have any more ranked teams left to play in the conference as of now and their best conference win is against Illinois, who is no longer ranked. They’re still the top two teams in the conference, but Indiana has the edge in my opinion.

After that, the next tier or teams are USC and Oregon and then the rest of the Big Ten. Oregon is down the third in the rankings, but still ahead of USC in my opinion because I think they're the better team. It’s technically their first Big Ten loss since joining the conference, but it wasn’t one they should have lost.

Will the Big Ten have the most teams in the College Football Playoff for the second-straight season?

The Big Ten had four teams make the CFP last year for the most of any conference; the SEC had three teams make the 12-team field last year. The Big Ten has all the makings to have the most teams in the conference for the second straight season. I think realistically Ohio State and Indiana are locks and Oregon is most likely going to get in as long as they don’t lose the rest of the season.

It’s hard to think USC gets in, even if they beat Oregon at the end of the season, though it’s not completely out of the question. Other than that, the Big Ten is probably going to be a three-bid team this season. For what it’s worth, I think it will probably be the most again from a single conference. The SEC has the chance to get three teams in as well, I just don’t see too many more than that. This year’s field will probably have more diversity than last year, for what it’s worth.

The Big Ten has some good teams this year and there’s a chance with the top teams having weaker schedules, they could take up a few more at large bids. That will come down to how USC and Oregon finish. Michigan is probably out of contention and Nebraska is a long shot.