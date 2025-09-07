Billy Napier's buyout feels like chump change for Florida after USF upset

Well, if you wanted to buy Billy Napier out of his contract instead of Kalen DeBoer, you’d save yourself a lot of money! Those are the types of conversations that are re-circulating after yet another early season disaster-class from Napier. The Florida Gators had a two-week stay inside the top 15 that has now ended after an upset loss to USF in Week 2 of the college football season.

This season, Napier was supposed to dodge the buyout conversations. This year was supposed to be different than last, yet South Florida walking off with a field goal in The Swamp is bringing back horrid nightmares for Gators fans as the pitchforks will be out in Gainesville and headed toward Napier.

What made this loss worse than it was is that Napier once again mismanaged the game and had terrible play calling. While DJ Lagway didn't look the best, the offense struggled largely due to the play calling. Had Napier not had the season he had in 2024, Florida fans could maybe accept this loss. This loss isn't going to kill their season by any means. They have eight more ranked games this season. But they have every right to call for the administration to do what should have been done last year.

Billy Napier gets booed off the field…

Billy Napier gets booed off the field…

The good thing for Florida fans is generating the money for Napier's buyout won't be hard. His buyout, compared to some of his other SEC counterparts, is far more affordable.

What is Billy Napier's buyout at Florida?

Napier's buyout is just south of $20 million at $19.38 million. That would be the third largest buyout paid to a coach in college football history, only behind Gus Malzahn and Jimbo Fisher -- coincidentally, all three coming from the SEC. I know you're probably thinking if Texas A&M can throw nearly $80 million together to get rid of Fisher, a fourth of that is nothing right?

Unfortunately, money isn't the only problem with Napier's contract situation. Scott Stricklin released a statement last year amid turmoil within the program, defending Napier. If he was willing to defend him then, he's certainly not giving up on him now while the season is still young and the College Football Playoff is definitely still in play.

If Florida parts ways with Napier, getting the money won't be the issue. Getting Stricklin, the Florida athletic director, on board and his latest extension makes that a lot harder to do.

Hold off on the overreactions of yet another disappointing start in Billy Napier era

Everything's is still fresh, but let's not fire Napier just yet. The next four weeks are going to determine how good this Florida team will be. This loss shouldn't be the final nail in his coffin just yet. If things don't look good against LSU or Miami in the next two weeks, then we can start putting together buyout funds.

The truth is, this is a team full of freshman and sophomores. They don't make the play calls, nor do they manage the game, but they do have a coach that believed in them. Firing Napier now would send this team into a spiral. The interim coach that takes over this team with 80 percent of its remaining opponents ranked does no good.

That's not to say Napier doesn't deserve the hottest of seats -- even hotter than Kalen DeBoer at this point. But let's take a 35,000-foot view for a second. The Gators have the toughest remaining schedule in college football. Napier might be the only coach worth letting endure that. Anyone else, and this season gets even worse than a shocking loss to a far more inferior team.

Who could realistically replace Billy Napier if he's fired at Florida?

Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss coach

Lane Kiffin is a name that will always circulate as a coach to take over a high-caliber team. He took over Ole Miss and injected new life into this team. Kiffin's not only a hell of a recruiter, but he's relatable to the younger players too so he would absolutely be a good fit with this young team. The question is, would he actually take the job? If he leaves Oxford, he immediately has to win at Florida. He has a shorter leash than anybody. Would that be worth it?

Kliff Kingsbury, Washington Commanders offensive coordinator

This is a long shot, but Kliff Kingsbury's track record with developing young quarterbacks would go a long way with DJ Lagway. He's been away from head coaching for a few years now after getting fired in Arizona. He probably isn't in any rush for public scrutiny, but if he wanted to get back to the college ranks, Florida would be a solid starting spot.

He didn't necessary win on a national level when he was at Texas Tech, but he coached Patrick Mahomes, Kyler Murray and Baker Mayfield. That's a solid roster of quarterbacks that should be intriguing. He'll bring discipline, and you better believe the offensive playcalling would look a whole lot better.

Dan Lanning, Oregon Ducks coach

This is a long shot too, but one that would absolutely work out in the long run. All Dan Lanning has done since taking over the Ducks is win. While he hasn't won a national championship yet, reaching the College Football Playoff last year injected life into a team that made its debut in the Big Ten. The SEC is a different monster, but it might just work out.