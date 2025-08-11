Clemson's preseason ranking leaves Dabo Swinney no excuse to not run through the ACC

The expectations for Clemson football and Dabo Swinney in 2025 are higher than ever. Clemson enters the new season as the overwhelming favorite to win the ACC and one of the favorites in the race for a national title. This Clemson roster is stocked with returning stars and new impact players, plus the Tigers enter the ’25 campaign as one of the highest ranked teams in the nation. So, anything less than running through the ACC would be a letdown.

Clemson opens 2025 ranked No. 4 in the AP poll and No. 6 in the Coaches Poll, the highest among all ACC programs. ACC media handed the Tigers a landslide of first-place votes and sportsbooks list Clemson at -110 to win the conference. Analysts point to Clemson’s experience, depth and NFL-talent pipeline as reasons for outright dominance. Simply put, experts see no one else in the ACC on Clemson’s level this year.

Separating Clemson from the ACC pack

What sets Clemson University football apart is a rare combination of star power and proven depth. Quarterback Cade Klubnik enters as the preseason ACC Player of the Year and a projected top pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. The wide receiver group — Antonio Williams, Bryant Wesco Jr., T.J. Moore and transfer Tristan Smith — gives Klubnik a lethal arsenal.

Defensively, the Tigers are just as menacing. Peter Woods and T.J. Parker lead a front line that can disrupt any offense. Eleven Clemson players landed on the preseason All-ACC team, highlighting strength at nearly every position. Freshman running back Gideon Davidson, called “special” by Swinney, is ready to fill a key role in the backfield, rounding out an attack that has few weaknesses.

No huge threat to Tigers dominating the conference

Miami, SMU, Louisville and Georgia Tech have talent and strong coaching, but none can match Clemson’s blend of stars, experience or depth. Miami brings in Carson Beck, SMU returns Kevin Jennings and Louisville retools with Miller Moss, but these contenders face tougher paths. With Clemson’s schedule, depth and odds, anything short of a conference title would disappoint the fan base and fall short of expectations.

With the best roster in the league, an elite QB and Swinney’s unmatched program culture, Clemson University football stands alone atop the ACC. The Tigers have every advantage in their favor. Another ACC championship for Clemson should be automatic along their road to a deep run in the College Football Playoff. Anything less would be disappointing.