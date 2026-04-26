Coach Prime has bigger issues than his viral Diego Pavia tweet

Focus remains on Sanders' ability to build and maintain a competitive program in Boulder amid ongoing health challenges and questions about his coaching priorities.

The head coach recently publicly supported a former quarterback from Vanderbilt who became a notable Heisman finalist but went undrafted despite strong advocacy from media personalities.

Deion Sanders has faced mounting criticism for his player development record at Colorado, with zero Buffaloes players selected in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders likes to motivate young players, but he spent significant time during the NFL Draft pumping up one he quickly forgot about once making the jump to a power conference program.

@diegopavia02 “I BELIEVE IN YOU MY MAN! Stay strong and don’t let up. Show them what time it is and never allow them to forget. Much Love & God bless you. #PRIME — COACH PRIME (@DeionSanders) April 26, 2026

Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia became the first Heisman Trophy finalist since 2014 to not have his name called at the draft. He joined a small list that includes Northern Illinois' Jordan Lynch (2013), Oklahoma's Jason White (2003, 2004) and Florida State's Charlie Ward (1993).

Deion Sanders' message to Diego Pavia is a baffling inclusion for the offseson

"I BELIEVE IN YOU MY MAN!" Sanders wrote Saturday in an X post of the popular and sometimes controversial Pavia. "Stay strong and don't let up. Show them what time it is and never allow them to forget. Much Love & God bless you."

The support comes a year after Coach Prime's own son, Shedeur Sanders, took one of the longest tumbles in draft history, going from a projected Top 5 pick all the way to the fifth round.

Pavia's case is a tough one because he can't really be considered a draft snub, especially not when Pat McAfee - one of the biggest hype men for underdogs - is advocating for his joining a UFL team instead. That's only added to the dog pile of internet trolls getting on Sanders' case for his support.

Sorry coach. This might be his next team: pic.twitter.com/KncosH8bsq — Spectator (@ObserverUSA) April 26, 2026

Good luck in the CFL Diego 👏🏽 — Jay (@ChiCitySports18) April 26, 2026

Deion Sanders needs to re-instill belief in Colorado before hyping up outside players

CU football head coach Deion Sanders | Cris Tiller/For the Coloradoan / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Truthfully, the encouragement to Pavia is not at all in bad taste but considering where Sanders' own program stands, he should probably be focusing that energy in Boulder. Coach Prime did make Pavia an offer when he was at Jackson State but didn't give him a single look once he took over at Colorado.

The Buffaloes had exactly zero players drafted in 2026, the second time that's happened since Sanders took over the program for the 2023 season. That's not a very promising pattern for a guy who claims to be the best at what he does: Developing players for the pros.

Granted, Sanders has been dealing with several health issues. I'm not bagging on him for being hindered by outside ailments. However, there comes a time where folks need to realize he's just a brand with a plethora of business connections. Out of the four 2025 draft picks he coached, only one seemingly has what it takes to succeed in the league and that's Heisman Trophy-winner Travis Hunter.

Who knows, maybe Sanders could've developed Pavia if he had departed Vanderbilt. However, the NFL seems to value SEC experience over anything else and if Pavia couldn't convince coaches he has what it takes to be worthy of a draft selection after 26 SEC starts, then it was never in the cards for him.