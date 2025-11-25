College Football Playoff chaos: Potential rivalry week surprises and the CFP consequences

Georgia Tech has the most to gain and Georgia has the most to lose as the final games of the regular season set up a seismic shift in the College Football Playoff field. The Georgia-Georgia Tech game last year went to eight overtimes before Georgia eventually got the win. While Georgia still has the SEC title game to rely on to determine their CFP hopes and Georgia Tech has the ACC title game, the Yellow Jackets don’t want to lose this one this year.

Both teams need that one win to prove to the CFP selection committee they deserve to get in or get a high seed, regardless of what happens in the conference title games. That’s just the tip of the iceberg though. Texas also has their eye on a rivalry week spoiler as they can end Texas A&M’s undefeated season. This weekend should be fun for quite a few reasons, but with CFP implications on the line, there’s still a lot to play for.

Georgia Tech stuns Georgia to shake up top four CFP rankings

Georgia Tech has shown some weaknesses through the second half of the season, but that doesn’t mean the Yellow Jackets should be counted out against Georgia. Haynes King torched the Bulldogs defense and this more than last, Georgia Tech has a lot more to prove. Though Georgia Tech is in the ACC title game, they are still on the outside of the CFP field. If they manage to beat Georgia, it won’t matter what happens during the ACC title game. Sure, it would be nice to win it, but the Yellow Jackets won’t need the title win to get in.

How Georgia losing to Georgia Tech could affect their seeding

If the Bulldogs somehow lost to their in-state rivals, it would pretty much force them to play in the first round. If they lose to both Georgia Tech and potentially in the SEC title game, they just might end up on the outside of the CFP field. It would be a terrible way to end the year after being a top team on the field all year. As of now, the Bulldogs would need Alabama to lose to get into the SEC title game. If they lose to Georgia Tech, they could be fighting an uphill battle to stay in the field.

Texas can actually force themselves into the CFP field with a win over Texas A&M

Texas is somehow still relevant in the CFP discussion. They can’t make the SEC title game, but they can still get in with an at-large bid. A win over Texas A&M in Austin might pretty much lock in a spot. The selection committee loves SEC teams and wants nothing more than to find another reason to get a name like Arch Manning into the field. After all, the Longhorns have been to the last two CFP semifinals, why not give them the benefit of the doubt with a top 5 win?

Texas A&M could put pressure on SEC title game with a loss to Texas

If the Aggies lose to Texas for the second-straight season, it would essentially put them in a tough position in the SEC title game. If they lose the conference title game, it’s hard to think they should still get in. Texas would have to get in over the Aggies with the head-to-head and Vanderbilt, Utah and BYU are all on the verge of getting in with chaos ahead of them. The committee would have to decide who deserves to the bid of those four teams. And you never know which way that cookie with crumble.

Alabama needs to beat Auburn to stay in the CFP picture

The Iron Bowl has just been way too exciting over the last few years for Alabama to take this game for granted. The Crimson Tide has won in the final seconds the last few times, but if they aren’t lucky this time around, it will absolutely cost them a spot in the CFB. Deuce Knight has injected some life into this Auburn team and could catch Alabama by surprise. If the Crimson Tide lose, it would open the door for Texas, Vandy, one of the Big 12 schools and possibly the loser of the ACC title game to get in.

Auburn should want nothing more than to spoil Bama’s CFP hopes

The only thing Auburn has to play for is to ruin Alabama’s CFP hopes and that should be all they need to win that game. The only thing better than beating a rival is ending their season. The Crimson Tide are out of contention for the SEC title game, so this is their last chance to get in. Easier said than done, but this game has tripped Bama up before, don’t be surprised if Auburn pulls off the dramatic upset.

Can Michigan extend its win streak over Ohio State and make a push for the CFP?

This game wouldn’t be as big as it is if Ohio State wasn’t winless over Michigan over the last four years. Ohio State has been ranked No. 2 in each of the last four matchups, Michigan ranked inside the top 5 in each except last year and still pulled off the upset. Why not again this year, right? It’s a clash of freshman quarterbacks and a chance for the Wolverines to push for the CFP. The Wolverines, with a win, would essentially build their CFP resume strong enough to force the committee to consider them over the ACC title game loser and Big 12 title game loser.

Ohio State has everything to lose if it can’t end losing streak to Michigan

Ohio State might have more at stake than Michigan at this point. The Wolverines have dominated this rivalry as of late. Even with a loss, Ohio State will still be in the CFP and possibly still get into the Big Ten title game. But losing to their rival again is unthinkable. Ohio State’s only regular season losses since 2021 have been Oregon (twice) and Michigan. Having won a national championship last year, this game might be more important than defending their title.