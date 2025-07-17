College Football Rankings: The 5 best defensive backs in the country entering 2025

It's hard to believe that the College Football season is just a little over a month away. There are many exciting players to look out for on the defensive side throughout the season. The defensive backs will be an interesting position to watch, with key returners from some of the top teams in college football. Here's a list of the top defensive backs entering the 2025 season.

1. Caleb Downs, Ohio State

After winning the National Championship last season with Ohio State, defensive back Caleb Downs will be the focal point of the Buckeyes' defense this season. In 2024, Downs recorded 82 tackles and two interceptions.

He is by far the best returning defensive back in the country this season and has the opportunity to lead the Buckeyes in their effort to win a second straight National Championship. While the season hasn't even started yet, Downs is already receiving NFL Draft hype as a projected top 10 pick.

2. Jermod McCoy, Tennessee

The SEC is filled with talent at the defensive back position, but there is no question that Jermod McCoy ranks at the top of that list. McCoy played a crucial role in leading the Volunteers to a spot in the College Football Playoff last season, recording 44 tackles and four interceptions.

McCoy also had 12 pass breakups and allowed less than 43 percent completions. He earned All-SEC first team honors courtesy of his impressive season for the Volunteers. His best game of the season came in the 24-17 win over Alabama last October, where he recorded eight tackles and one interception.

We'll see if McCoy can lead Tennessee back to the College Football Playoff this season in what should be a competitive SEC.

3. Leonard Moore, Notre Dame

Notre Dame defensive back Leonard Moore shined as a true freshman last season and cemented himself as one of the best defensive backs in the country. Moore recorded 48 tackles and two interceptions in 2024 for the Fighting Irish.

He was named Freshman Defensive Player of the Year by the Football Writers Association of America for his impressive season. Entering the 2025 season, Moore looks to take the next step and lead the Fighting Irish back to the College Football Playoff.

4. Avieon Terrell, Clemson

Avieon Terrell was one of only four players in college football to finish the season with at least five tackles for loss, three forced fumbles, two interceptions, and one sack. Terrell was the only defensive back to achieve this stat, while the other three were linebackers.

Terrell played a critical part in leading the Tigers to an ACC Championship and College Football Playoff appearance, and he will look to do the very same in 2025. Last season with Clemson, Terrell recorded 58 tackles and two interceptions.

5. D'Angelo Ponds, Indiana

Indiana was the darlings of college football last season, going 11-1 and making it to the College Football Playoff in the first year of head coach Curt Cignetti. They accomplished this in part thanks to defensive back D'Angelo Ponds.

Ponds was one of the several players who came to Indiana with Coach Cignetti, and he immediately had an impact. Ponds recorded 57 tackles and three interceptions last season with the Hoosiers. Entering this season, many are wondering if the Hoosiers can replicate last year's success. Having Ponds in the defensive backfield helps those chances.