College Football Rankings: 5 best returning linebackers entering the 2025 season

Entering the 2025 College Football season, many exciting returning linebackers will have a significant impact on their teams. Many of these top linebackers led their schools to success last season and are looking to improve on those achievements from a year ago. Here's a look at the best returning linebackers for the 2025 college football season.

1. Anthony Hill Jr, Texas

Texas linebacker Anthony Hill Jr returns to the Longhorns as the best linebacker in the country. Last season, Hill played a critical role in leading the Longhorns' defense to a spot in the College Football Playoff semifinals. Hill recorded 113 tackles, eight sacks, four forced fumbles, and one interception last season for the Longhorns.

Entering this season for Texas, Hill is already getting buzz as a potential NFL first-round pick. Texas will be one of the top teams in college football all season, and Hill will be the leader of the Longhorns' defense.

2. Whit Weeks, LSU

The SEC is filled with talent at the linebacker position entering the 2025 season, and LSU's Whit Weeks is one of those shining stars. In his second season with LSU, Weeks recorded 120 total tackles, 3.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and one interception.

Weeks 21 tackles for loss were the fourth most among linebackers in the country, while his 25 pressures ranked him in the top 15. Weeks will look to lead LSU's defense to success after a 9-4 season in 2024.

3. Taurean York, Texas A&M

Texas A&M linebacker Taurean York enters his third season in College Station as one of the top linebackers in the SEC. Last season, York had 82 tackles and one interception for the Aggies during their 8-5 season.

York leads the Power Four linebackers in run-defense stops since 2023 with 59. His 122 plays that have led to first contact on ball carriers are tied for fourth most among linebackers.

4. Kyle Louis, Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh linebacker Kyle Louis returns after an impressive, 2024 season with the Panthers. Louis recorded 100 total tackles, seven sacks, four interceptions, and one forced fumble last season for Pittsburgh. Louis led the Power Four conferences in tackles for loss with 22 and interceptions.

Pittsburgh finished the 2024 season with a 7-6 record after a thrilling 48-46 six-overtime loss to Toledo in the GameAbove Sports Bowl in Detroit. Entering the 2025 season, Pittsburgh is looking to build off last season, with Louis leading the charge on defense.

5. Austin Romaine, Kansas State

Kansas State linebacker Austin Romaine returns as the best linebacker in the Big 12 conference. The Wildcats enter the 2025 season with high expectations as one of the top favorites in the Big 12 to reach the College Football Playoff.

With Romaine as the leader on defense for the Wildcats, Kansas State could win the Big 12 Championship and clinch a spot in the College Football Playoff. In his second season with Kansas State, Romaine collected 96 tackles, three forced fumbles, and two sacks.