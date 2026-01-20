College football rankings, early AP Top 25 projection for 2026: Indiana, Miami aren't going anywhere

The Indiana Hoosiers completed the unthinkable on Monday night. Admittedly, after going 12-0 in the regular season and taking a 15-0 record into the College Football Playoff National Championship Game against the Miami Hurricanes, there were few who still thought it impossible that Curt Cignetti's team could be champions. But now that moment has arrived, the first college football title in program history. If we've learned anything about Coach Cig, however, it's that he is already looking ahead to what's next in the 2026 season — so we'll do the same as it pertains to the AP Top 25 college football rankings.

Both Indiana and Miami have a real case to be up near the top of next year's college football rankings, but there's still work to do for both as well. The transfer portal is closed in terms of entry, but we still have time for more movement that could shake things up in terms of the outlook for the 2026 season. With what we have now, and the stars we know are coming back, this is our best projection for how the AP voters will see the college football rankings going into next year — even if it's entirely too early to make such a prediction.

Way-too-early AP Top 25 college football rankings projections

No. 25-21

Washington Huskies | Icon Sportswire/GettyImages

25. Washington Huskies

In all honesty, Washington has the talent going into the 2026 season under Jedd Fisch to be ranked higher than the 25th-best team in college football. At the same time, it also stands to reason that AP voters will be dubious of the Huskies after the Demond Williams transfer drama. But the talented QB is heading back to Seattle, nonetheless, and that gives this team tremendous upside as long as the infrastructure of the locker room doesn’t crumble in the wake of a tumultuous offseason.

24. Houston Cougars

Willie Fritz deserves credit for the fact that Houston is likely going to be everyone’s favorite sleeper pick in the Big 12 and maybe in the College Football Playoff race as well. The Cougars seemed to somewhat unlock Conner Weigman after he transferred in, and now he returns for another season. Makhi Hughes could also make a huge impact at running back, and all signs point to Houston not just replicating a big 10-3 season, but perhaps even bettering it.

23. Penn State Nittany Lions

Some people are going to be higher than others when it comes to Penn State as Matt Campbell tries to bring about upgrades from what James Franklin was able to accomplish (or not). At the same time, I’m going to hold steadfast in my belief that, even if I believe in Rocco Becht, that AP voters will recognize to not get too high on the Nittany Lions. We saw the clear ceiling for Iowa State last year, and so much of that roster came along with Campbell.

Virginia Tech Hokies | Ryan Hunt/GettyImages

22. Virginia Tech Hokies

They’ve always called Blacksburg the Happy Valley of Virginia, right? James Franklin has brought a ton of the former Penn State roster along with him to Virginia Tech, which might sound worrisome given the Nittany Lions’ struggles last season, but should be exciting for Hokies fans. Much like was the case at Penn State, we’ll have to see how high Virginia Tech can climb under this new regime, but it’s a clear upgrade for this program overall.

21. SMU Mustangs

Keeping Kevin Jennings has been by far the biggest win of the offseason for the Mustangs. The same could be said for Rhett Lashlee sticking with SMU on top of that. It was definitely a step back, even if a slight one, for this program in 2025 compared to the strength of the 2024 team. Having said that, with another year of Jennings and a roster that garnered a ton of experience last season, SMU should be a factor in the ACC once again.

No. 20-16

Iowa Hawkeyes | Matthew Holst/GettyImages

20. Iowa Hawkeyes

Mark Gronowski ran this past season under Tim Lester so that Jeremy Hecklinski could fly for Iowa in the 2026 season. That might be a bit of hyperbole, but the backup to Gronowski last year will benefit from that experience and with Lester finally being comfortable in his own skin. We saw the Hawkeyes come on strong at the end of last season, and now there’s a chance to actually build and progress from that point.

19. Tennessee Volunteers

Even though I wouldn’t say George MacIntyre is a certainty to hit for the Vols, I’m certainly a fan in Joey Aguilar’s likely replacement at quarterback — especially considering I was never all that high on Aguilar. It will be a question of how quickly Jim Knowles’ defense takes in Knoxville, but Josh Heupel has developed a strong baseline for Tennessee (whether Vols fans want to admit it or not), and they deserve to be in this range of the rankings.

18. Ole Miss Rebels

No Lane, no train, no problem. We only got a small sample size of Pete Golding as the new Ole Miss head coach, but he more than acquitted himself on the sidelines in the playoff. While he will be rebuilding his staff, the Rebels have one of the best portal classes in the country incoming, not the least of which is Deuce Knight joining the Rebs from Auburn. The uncertainty with Ole Miss is warranted given all of the changes, but the upside is substantial.

Clemson Tigers | Icon Sportswire/GettyImages

17. Clemson Tigers

This might be the most obvious example of me projecting what the AP voters will do over my own personal preferences. Clemson left a bad taste in my mouth with the disappointing 2025 campaign, and now they’ll be fully in life without Cade Klubnik. I’ll admit, there is a chance that Dabo Swinney got the right nudge to turn things back around for the Tigers, but it might be done with notably less talent than last year’s roster.

16. Utah Utes

Whether it was to retirement or Michigan, we knew that Utah was going to transition into life after Whittingham. But the Utes still return one of the most exciting players in teh country at quarterback, Devon Dampier, and Morgan Scalley has been groomed to take over this program in Salt Lake City. Though Texas Tech is threatening to run away with the Big 12, I actually think the Utes might have a higher ceiling than their Holy War rivals from Provo.

No. 15-11

Alabama Crimson Tide | Luke Hales/GettyImages

15. Alabama Crimson Tide

Ty Simpson’s departure for the NFL leaves Alabama in a fascinating spot, especially given how integral he was to almost all of the success that they found this past season. We’ll have a battle for the Crimson Tide’s QB1 job between Austin Mack and Keelon Russell, but this offensive line and skill position group should still provide help, and we know the defense will be one of the most talented in college football. But the pressure cooker is turned way up on Kalen DeBoer entering year three, that’s for sure.

14. USC Trojans

Even if Lincoln Riley came up just two short in the two biggest games of the year for USC, getting that close is a phenomenal sign for the Trojans. They pass the eye test, too, in the look of getting this program closer to its former glory. Losing D’Anton Lynn as defensive coordinator is a big loss, but they can still continue building that culture on that side of the ball (especially if it ends up being Gary Patterson to replace him). With Jayden Maiava also back, USC is set up to be a dark horse with an ultra threatening aura.

13. LSU Tigers

Lane Kiffin is bringing the calamity, as per usual, has brought a bit of calamity with him to Baton Rouge — but with the madness also comes a ton of talent and an Ole Miss coaching staff that just took the Rebels on a CFP run. Sam Leavitt coming in at quarterback from Arizona State is massive for Charlie Weis Jr. and Kiffin, and he’s continued throughout the roster to make a top-ranked portal class. We’ll have to see if the spotlight is too bright, but the makings of something wildly good and entertaining alike are there for the Tigers.

BYU Cougars | Ron Jenkins/GettyImages

12. BYU Cougars

Things weren’t always pretty for the Cougars, but Bear Bachmeier led BYU to a 12-2 record as a true freshman, which has to make you optimistic for his growth (particularly as a passer) going into his sophomore campaign. That’s especially true with LJ Martin surprising some people with his decision to return to Provo. If newly promoted defensive coordinator Kelly Poppinga can get the defense to an even higher level, and BYU should be a real threat again in the Big 12.

11. Michigan Wolverines

It’s a new and more high-profile venture for Kyle Whittingham in Ann Arbor, no question. At the same time, I have immense respect for the longtime Utah head coach and think he’s the right man to start maximizing the potential of Michigan once again. For me, though, I’m most excited for the evolution of Bryce Underwood under new OC Jason Beck, especially after seeing how electric Devon Dampier was for the Utes last season. If that clicks, it could unlock dangerous potential for the Wolverines.

No. 10-5

Miami Hurricanes | Alex Slitz/GettyImages

10. Miami Hurricanes

Though Miami doesn’t officially have its Carson Beck replacement for next season in tow, it’d be the stunner of the century if Darian Mensah wasn’t committed shortly based on all the drama around that situation. But Mario Cristobal still looks ready to reload the Hurricanes, even with losing some elite playmakers, and that’s to mention Beck in that department either. They’ve shown in the playoff why their ACC finish was disappointing, but they’re still quite clearly set to be the conference’s top dog once again next year.

9. Texas A&M Aggies

While I have immense respect for Mike Elko as a coach and for the Texas A&M roster, the Aggies are quickly becoming a team that I’ll need to see it to believe it. However, maybe Collin Klein to Holmon Wiggins helps unlock more out of Marcel Reed in an offense that will boast one of the top receivers in the country, Mario Craver. You still don’t have to worry about the A&M defense either, as that figures to again be one of the better SEC defenses overall, especially under Elko’s watch.

Oklahoma Sooners | CFP/GettyImages

8. Oklahoma Sooners

The path forward for Oklahoma after this season couldn’t have been clearer. After the Sooners boasted one of the truly best defenses in college football this season, Brent Venables needs to maintain that while making the offense notably more potent. The Sooners’ four biggest transfers are coming in to help around John Mateer to accomplish just that. Venables seems to have a clear vision up and running in Norman, though, and I think there’s a real chance they take another big step forward in the 2026 campaign.

7. Oregon Ducks

Dante Moore’s decision to return to the Ducks can’t be understated. Even in the NIL era, it’s not been too often we’ve seen a likely Top 2 draft pick at QB elect to return to school, especially one who might truly be a difference-maker. Oregon and Dan Lanning have more young talent already emerging on both sides of the ball that should also take a step forward. It’s still a major prove-it-to-me situation in Eugene entering next year, but the Ducks have the talent to do real damage.

6. Texas Tech Red Raiders

While there should be some concern about losing talents like David Bailey and Jacob Rodriguez from a defense that was the Red Raiders’ calling card last season, Texas Tech is still going to be a factor. They’ve spent big in the portal to find replacements, but also to upgrade the offense at the most important position with Brendan Sorsby. If Joey McGuire can keep the defense humming and even get the offense firing on two cylinders, Texas Tech can run right through the Big 12 and back into the CFP.

No. 5-1

Indiana Hoosiers | Jamie Schwaberow/GettyImages

5. Indiana Hoosiers

Do I think that Curt Cignetti and Indiana are going to have enough on the roster for me to consider them a national title frontrunner in 2026? Probably not. But the Hoosiers are again reloading with one of the best portal classes in the country. Josh Hoover might not be as adept as Fernando Mendoza, but he’s a more than suitable replacement, as are the weapons and offensive line upgrades that have been made. And if we’ve learned nothing else, we probably shouldn’t be doubting Coach Cig at this point. Google him.

4. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Putting aside all of the hullabaloo over the Fighting Irish missing out on the playoff this season, it’s no secret that one of the reason Notre Dame fans were so upset over the snub was because Marcus Freeman’s team was playing like one of the best in the country to finish the regular season. While losing Jeremiah Love and Jadarian Price is nothing but detrimental, the Irish saw good things from C.J. Carr and should be able to fully catch up with the passing attack next season.

3. Ohio State Buckeyes

Ryan Day and the Buckeyes fell short of repeating as national champions, but they certainly aren’t going anywhere in 2026. Julian Sayin, Jeremiah Smith, and even Bo Jackson all return to an offense that should have an improved group in the trenches as well. There might be some slight concern replacing the likes of Caleb Downs, Arvelly Reese, and Sonny Styles on defense, but Ohio State overall still looks like they’ll be in the heart of the College Football Playoff race for the third straight year.

Georgia Bulldogs | Jamie Squire/GettyImages

2. Georgia Bulldogs

Gunner Stockton undeniably came into his own in his first year as the starter at Georgia, and should be in phenomenal position to continue his growth. He’s already a sleeper for me in the 2027 QB class, he’ll help lead an offense that should also have a multi-headed running attack. And with some more experience under its belt collectively, the Dawgs defense could take a meaningful step forward as well. The hype should build around Kirby Smart’s team throughout the offseason.

1. Texas Longhorns

We may have been a bit premature on the Arch Manning hype train, but that’s no longer the case. Talent is never in question when it comes to the Longhorns under Steve Sarkisian, and this program has once again reloaded to account for a number of losses. But if that weren’t enough, we witnessed Arch truly find himself at the end of the 2025 campaign, concluding with the Citrus Bowl win over Michigan. Not only do I expect AP voters to fall in love with Manning and Texas again, I expect it to be deserved this time around, too.