College football rankings: Five best defensive linemen entering the 2025 season

Entering the 2025 college football season, there are several defensive linemen who will have a significant role for their team's defense. Having talented players up front on the defensive line can make or break a team. These five schools are lucky to have these talented defensive linemen up front. Here's a look at the five best defensive linemen entering the 2025 season.

5. Christen Miller, Georgia

Entering the 2025 season, Georgia will once again have one of the best defenses in the country. Georgia defensive lineman Christen Miller had a breakout season in 2024. Miller collected 27 total tackles and 1.5 sacks last season with the Bulldogs.

Georgia is looking to rebound after falling to Notre Dame in the College Football Playoff Quarterfinal, and another impressive season by Miller up front can help the Bulldogs get back to the mountaintop in 2025.

4. Lee Hunter, Texas Tech

Former UCF defensive lineman Lee Hunter enters his first season with Texas Tech with high expectations in Lubbock. The Red Raiders are one of the top favorites to win the Big 12 Championship this season, and the addition of Hunter on the defensive line will have a significant impact on Texas Tech reaching that goal.

Throughout the last two seasons with UCF, Hunter led the country in run-defense stops with 58 and recorded 27 tackles for loss. Hunter's 49 pressures in the last two seasons are the second most among defensive players in the Power Four conferences.

3. Zane Durant, Penn State

Penn State will have arguably the best defense in the Big Ten this season under former Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles. Nittany Lion defensive lineman Zane Durant will be the leader on Penn State's defensive line.

Last season, Durant collected 42 total tackles and three sacks. He also led the country in tackles for loss with 14 last season and ranked top 25 in the country in quarterback pressures with 28.

As Durant enters his fourth season in Happy Valley, Penn State has high expectations as they look to win their first national championship since 1986.

2. Tim Keenan III, Alabama

Alabama has the best defense in the country this season, according to Pro Football Focus. While the Crimson Tide have always been known for having the most dominant defenses, defensive lineman Tim Keenan III will have them playing at a high level this season.

Last season with the Crimson Tide, Keenan collected 40 total tackles and 2.5 sacks. He had a run-defense grade of 89.8 last season, which was third among defensive linemen on Power Four schools behind Mason Graham and Walter Nolan, who were both first-round selections in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Keenan is already getting recognition for next year's NFL Draft, as he is projected to be a first-round selection. For now, Keenan will try to help lead Alabama to a spot in the College Football Playoff, in a year when head coach Kalen DeBoar is under a lot of pressure.

1. Peter Woods, Clemson

It's hard to choose who out of the five earns the top spot as the best defensive lineman entering the 2025 season, but Clemson's Peter Woods deserves the No. 1 ranking on this list. Clemson enters this season with one of the best defenses in college football, and a lot of it is courtesy of Woods.

In 2024 for Clemson, Woods collected 26 total tackles, three sacks, and one forced fumble. Woods played a huge role on defense for Clemson last season as they won the ACC Championship and clinched a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Entering this season, Woods will look to achieve similar success as a projected top 10 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.