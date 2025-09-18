College football rankings ordered by points per play: Oregon's offense, defense are humming

The first three weeks of college football haven't completely separated the contenders from the pretenders, but it's given us insight into which offenses and defenses have the most firepower in 2025. The Oregon Ducks happen to have both.

The Week 4 AP Top 25 features the Ducks at No. 6, trailing Ohio State, Penn State, LSU, Miami and Georgia in that order. But Oregon has the early claim to the most complete team in college football. The advanced stats prove that.

Points per play is an interesting measure to explore, breaking down pure scoring into something more meaningful. It lets us see how effective a particular team is on offense and defense when it comes to scoring and defending. Efficient and explosive offenses need fewer plays to score points. Dominant defenses don't give opposing offenses those opportunities.

Let's look at the top teams in points per play on both offense and defense.

College football rankings ordered by points per play

Note: These rankings only include teams in the AP Top 25. They are not the raw Points Per Play rankings, via TeamRankings.com.

Team PPP Actual AP Rank 1. Oregon 0.873 6 1. USC 0.873 25 3. Texas Tech 0.673 17 4. Alabama 0.650 14 5. Michigan 0.632 21 6. Vanderbilt 0.630 20 7. Tennessee 0.619 15 8. Texas A&M 0.608 10 9. Ole Miss 0.601 13 10. Illinois 0.585 9 11. Penn St. 0.580 2 12. Miami 0.547 4 13. Georgia 0.539 5 13. Auburn 0.539 22 15. Indiana 0.532 19 16. Missouri 0.528 23 17. Florida St. 0.484 7 18. Notre Dame 0.481 24 19. Utah 0.446 16 20. Ohio St. 0.432 1 21. Oklahoma 0.420 11 22. Georgia Tech 0.364 18 23. Texas 0.336 8 24. Iowa St. 0.330 12 25. LSU 0.303 3

Unranked teams in the top 25 of points per play: North Texas, Arkansas, TCU, UNLV, Navy, Nebraska, Rutgers, Kansas, ODU, Fresno State

Oregon and USC are tied for the most points per play in college football heading into Week 4. Neither has faced a particularly grueling slate thus far. Oregon's SOS ranks 99th in FPI while USC's is 109th. Still, ranked teams like Iowa State, Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Utah, Penn State and Texas Tech have faced similarly weak schedules and many of them haven't had close to the same success.

Both the Ducks and Trojans faced questions at quarterback coming into this season. Dante Moore and Jayden Maiava both seem to have taken the steps they needed to. If they keep it up, watch out.

LSU's schedule hasn't been easy but sitting at the bottom of the current Top 25 in points per play should raise some eyebrows. That's a Brian Kelly offense with Garrett Nussmeier, a first-round draft hopeful, at the helm.

Texas' struggling offense can be attributed to Arch Manning's rough start against a Top 15 schedule.

What about the defenses?

College football rankings ordered by allowed points per play

Team PPP Allowed Actual AP Rank 1. Penn State 0.051 2 2. Ohio St. 0.085 1 3. Oregon 0.126 6 4. Oklahoma 0.139 11 4. LSU 0.139 3 6. Utah 0.143 16 7. Illinois 0.151 9 8. Texas 0.164 8 9. Auburn 0.210 22 10. Texas Tech 0.212 17 11. Vanderbilt 0.213 20 12. Florida St. 0.227 7 13. Indiana 0.228 19 14. USC 0.231 25 15. Michigan 0.233 21 16. Iowa St. 0.251 12 17. Alabama 0.266 14 18. Miami 0.275 4 19. Ole Miss 0.316 13 20. Georgia Tech 0.336 18 21. Georgia 0.390 5 22. Tennessee 0.393 15 23. Texas A&M 0.406 10 24. Missouri 0.456 23 25. Notre Dame 0.489 24

Unranked teams: BYU, Maryland, UCF, Nebraska, Louisville, East Carolina, Arizona, Memphis, Wyoming, Cal, Houston

Surprise, surprise, Penn State and Ohio State have two of the best defenses in the country. And, hey look, it's Oregon right behind them. They say defense wins championships and these three certainly have those chops.

Oklahoma and especially LSU haven't set the world on fire offensively this season, but they're getting the job done defensively. Brent Venables' defense will make the Sooners a particularly interesting challenge if John Mateer can get that offense humming. And we've already seen the Tigers' defense keep them in games. They wouldn't be 3-0 otherwise.

It's surprising to see Georgia so far down the list. Giving up 41 points to Tennessee has a lot to do with that number. They have formidable offenses coming up on the schedule, including Alabama, Auburn and Ole Miss. We'll have to see if those vulnerabilities show up then.

We need more than three weeks of data to know which of these teams are this good and which will be humbled by better competition. Still, the stage has been set.