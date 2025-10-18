Live, up-to-the-minute Week 8 college football rankings: LSU-Vandy, ACC shakeup

Carson Beck and the Miami Hurricanes were the first shoe to drop in Week 8 of the college football season. Beck threw four interceptions against the Louisville Cardinals in one of the worst quarterback performances of the season so far – and I don't think that's a stretch. Beck was recruited from Georgia to win games like Friday night's. He's been there and done that before, but if his career in Athens was any indication, he doesn't always win those games or handle that aftermath all that well. Beck spent part of his postgame press conference blaming a teammate for the game-ending interception which led to Miami's first loss of the season. While the Canes still control their own College Football Playoff destiny, they don't have nearly as much wiggle room as they did before Friday's defeat.

Saturday's slate features five games between ranked opponents. One way or another, there will be a shakeup atop the rankings. While we have timely rankings updates after the early slate, this article's goal is to keep readers up to date and in the moment. With that in mind, here's where FanSided's Alicia de Artola believes the rankings stand heading into the noon games.

Ohio State Indiana Texas A&M Ole Miss Alabama Texas Tech Oregon Georgia Miami LSU Tennessee Georgia Tech Notre Dame Oklahoma BYU Missouri Vanderbilt Virginia Louisville South Florida USC Texas Memphis Utah Cincinnati

What could change in the noon slate of Week 8 games?

Again, this week is loaded with matchups that could come to define the season for certain teams, whether they be ranked or unranked. The noon slate isn't as appetizing as primetime, but it does feature some teams with a lot to gain.

LSU vs Vanderbilt: Both LSU and Vanderbilt only have one loss on the season. While the SEC should receive plenty of spots in the College Football Playoff, getting in with two conference defeats or more could be tough when all is said and done. Brian Kelly's team was a playoff favorite to start the season and after an impressive win over Clemson that suddenly doesn't look the same. As for Vandy, they have their doubters which include former Alabama head coach Nick Saban. However, if we've learned anything from Dylan Pavia, it's to question him at your own risk.

Georgia Tech vs Duke: Both the Yellow Jackets and Blue Devils are undefeated in conference play. Following Miami's loss on Friday, one of these two teams should sit in the driver's seat to reach the ACC Championship Game following Saturday's contest. The ranked Yellow Jackets are favored for good reason with Haynes King behind center. However, this Blue Devils team has already surpassed expectations. As they play host, expect this one to come down to the wire.

Oklahoma vs South Carolina: The Sooners fell to the Texas Longhorns last week in their only loss of the season. Texas was the No.1-ranked team in the country to begin the season, but have since fallen upon hard times. That rivalry defeat could come back to haunt the Sooners in a crowded SEC. Following that up with a loss to LaNorris Sellers and South Carolina would be inexcusable.

More chaos to come in Week 8: Predictions for ranked matchups

While this first slate of games has plenty to be excited about, the chaos really starts in the mid-afternoon. Georgia will face Ole Miss in Athens in what could be a must-win game for the Bulldogs, as they already have one loss on the season. Alabama finds itself in a similar situation, as they play host to the one-loss Tennessee Volunteers in Tuscaloosa at Bryant-Denny Stadium tonight. Rivalry matchups in USC-Notre Dame (should the weather hold off) and BYU-Utah make for a fun day of college football that could come to define the CFP race when all is said and done.