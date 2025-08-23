College football Week 0 picks and predictions: Kansas State in Dublin trouble?

College football will soon be back on our televisions and we all know what that means. It's time to make picks and predictions and inevitably be wildly wrong.

There are five games scheduled for Week 0 which technically pre-dates the real start of the college football season. Let's dive into each one and dissect them for some spicy predictions.

Week 0 picks and predictions: Big 12 race could be decided before it even starts

No. 22 Iowa State vs. No. 17 Kansas State

Noon ET - ESPN

Dublin, Ireland could be the site of the quasi-Big 12 Championship Game on Saturday between the Cyclones and Wildcats. Both teams are favored by pundits to be competing for a spot in the actual title game in December but one could get a serious advantage right from the jump.

The Cyclones and Wildcats return experienced quarterbacks and talented defenses, so there's bound to be a lot of points scored in this one. Fans remember Iowa State won last year's battle with K-State but it also struggled to contain Arizona State in the Big 12 title game. The Wildcats get big time revenge in this one. Kansas State 34 Iowa State 28

Idaho State vs. UNLV

4:00pm ET - Mountain West Network

Let's be real here. This could be an interesting game or it could be nothingburger. I'm leaning towards nothingburger because UNLV nearly went to the College Football Playoff last season and that was after losing its starting quarterback. Idaho State struggled to maintain at .500 last year and they probably won't fare well against an FBS defense. UNLV 45 Idaho State 17

Fresno State vs. Kansas

6:30pm ET - FOX

This could be an under the radar classic to start the year. Kansas played spoiler to just about everyone in the Big 12 except Arizona State last year, and they're expected to compete for the conference again this year. Though, don't sleep on Fresno State who is preparing to jump to the Pac-12 next season. Kansas could be on upset alert here but the experience of veteran QB Jalon Daniels will prove too much for the Bulldogs defense to handle. Kansas 34 Fresno State 20

Sam Houston State vs. Western Kentucky

7:00pm ET - CBS Sports Network

This is an opportunity for sicko fans to expose themselves. Unless you're an alum of either school, you're probably only watching this game because you're desperate for football. Western Kentucky is the slight favorite here but don't rule out the former FCS juggernaut giving them a run for their money. This one is going to come down to the wire but the Hilltoppers should survive. Western Kentucky 31 Sam Houston State 28

Stanford vs. Hawaii

7:30pm ET - CBS & Paramount+

Thank the football gods there's a Hawaii football game kicking off before midnight for East coast viewers. If you're just looking at both teams' resumes, you might pass on this one but don't. This has shootout written all over it and it will be wildly entertaining. It's technically not Pac-12 after dark anymore but it could have the makings of a classic. Hawaii 54 Stanford 48