College football Week 0 schedule: Dates, times, matchups and how to watch

I cannot wait for this weekend to finally arrive! The greatest sport known to mankind will be back in our lives with some college football action in Week 0. It has become a new tradition for the Week 0 slate's marquee game to take place overseas at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland. Georgia Tech pulled out an instant classic over Florida State a year ago. So without further ado, are you ready for Week 0!

The big game this year will be between a pair of Big 12 contenders who absolutely hate each other in the No. 22 Iowa State Cyclones taking on the No. 17 Kansas State Cyclones in a Farmageddon for the ages. The winner of this game will be in the early driver's seat to potentially get to Arlington, while the loser will have to pick up the pieces during conference play and hope to win 10 of its next 11 games.

Other teams of note will be playing in Week 0 as well. The Dan Mullen era of UNLV Rebels football kicks off with FCS Idaho State coming to Las Vegas. Kansas will hope to build a good season after last year's strong finish, with Mountain West contender Fresno State coming to Lawrence. We also have a big CUSA conference game on tap with Sam Houston heading to Western Kentucky at night.

As far as a "nightcap" is concerned, Stanford has to go to Hawaii in a game the Cardinal may not win.

College football schedule: Week 0, 2025

So without further ado, here are all five games being played in Week 0 to kick off the college season.

12:00 p.m. ET

If there is one game to watch in Week 0, it would have to be Iowa State vs. Kansas State in Dublin.

No. 22 Iowa State Cyclones vs. No. 17 Kansas State Wildcats (Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Ireland) (ESPN)

Although I do not have Iowa State or Kansas State getting to the Big 12 Championship Game this season, they are on a shortlist of about six teams I think have realistic goals of getting to Arlington. To me, this could all come down to quarterback play and coaching prowess. Who will prevail between Matt Campbell, Rocco Becht and the Cyclones vs. Chris Klieman, Avery Johnson and the Wildcats?

4:00 p.m. ET

While you may not be able to find this game on TV, keep an eye on what Dan Mullen does at UNLV...

Idaho State Bengals at UNLV Rebels (Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV)

Idaho State is the only FCS program taking on an FBS one this weekend. While it may be Mullen's first year leading the Rebels, UNLV really found itself the last two years under its former head coach Barry Odom, now at Purdue. Mullen was a great head coach at Mississippi State, and a decent one at times at Florida... It will be interesting to see if he goes with Alex Orji or Anthony Colandrea at quarterback.

6:30 p.m. ET

With all of that newfound David Booth money, we can only hope that Kansas will turn the corner.

Fresno State Bulldogs at Kansas Jayhawks (David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, Lawrence, KS) (FOX)

Although Kansas projects to be the better team over Fresno State in this one, both the Jayhawks and the Bulldogs stand to be in the upper-middle of their respective leagues. Kansas has a fantastic head coach in Lance Leipold, as well as the ageless Jalon Daniels back at quarterback. While it may be Boise State, UNLV and Colorado State ahead of Fresno State in the Mountain West, they will be feisty.

7:00 p.m. ET

This early-season game may help determine who could end up playing Liberty in the CUSA title bout.

Sam Houston Bearkats at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium, Bowling Green, KY) (CBSSN)

Sam Houston was a power at FCS before moving up. While the Bearkats took their lumps early on in their CUSA tenure, they are going all-in on Phil Longo as their head coach. As for Western Kentucky, I envision Hilltoppers head coach Tyson Helton doing ever greater things than being the biggest name in Bowling Green, Kentucky. If WKU ends up winning CUSA, then he might be leaving for another job.

7:30 p.m. ET

And finally, one of the strangest head-coaching matchups you are ever going to see this season!

Stanford Cardinal at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex, Honolulu, HI) (CBS/Paramount+)

Yes, it will be interim head coach Frank Reich leading the way for the lowly Stanford Cardinal, as they take on the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors led by program legend Timmy Chang. While Hawaii could be on the uptick under Chang this season, Stanford is in the running to be the worst team in the Power Four. The Cardinal just hired a new athletic director in John Donahoe, so his eyes will be watching this one.

Overall, the only real game of early-season significance going on this weekend will be Farmageddon between Iowa State and Kansas State being played overseas in Dublin. With Kansas and Stanford playing in Power Four leagues, anything less than a win would be a cause for concern. As for the five Group of Five teams going at it, a win would be huge for all of them, outside of UNLV over Idaho State.

For the first time in quite some time, you have some college football games to watch this weekend!