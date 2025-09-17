Dabo Swinney just had his 'let them eat cake' moment with Clemson

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney is starting to sound like an entitled brat. His most recent comments answering criticism from fans for the team's latest loss to Georgia Tech and calling for his firing were very brash.

“If they want me gone, they can send me on my way," he told reporters at his press conference on Tuesday. "If they’re tired of winning, they can send me on my way. I won’t stop. I’m 55. I’ll go somewhere else and win. I ain’t going to the beach. We’ve won this league eight of the last 10 years. Is that good?”

If he wasn't speaking with a Southern accent, his words and attitude might fit right in with the aristocracy of 18th century France. He sounds like someone who thinks they are immortal and is entitled to lead a top tier college football program regardless of his resume.

Dabo Swinney forgets pride goeth before the fall

The Tigers find themselves with at least one loss within the first three weeks of the regular season for the second consecutive season under Swinney. There's no denying his two national championships (2016, 2018) and his eight ACC titles in the last decade are impressive, but college football is a sport centered on "what have you done for me lately?"

"Listen, I know everyone is frustrated, but 17 years we have had one bad season," Swinney continued. "The worst season we’ve had in 14 years is nine wins and it happened one time. It’s not that we haven’t had bad moments. I’d say this is a low and a bad moment. We’ve been in this situation many times. We’re a great program because we have always responded. How many [athletic directors] would sign up for the worst season in 14 years being 9-4?"

I'm sure there are plenty of schools that are willing to roll the dice on Swinney if he were to be booted from Clemson but there's no guarantee he's going to succeed where ever he is. Just look at Jimbo Fisher after leaving Florida State.

Whether he likes it or not, Swinney is on thin ice and no amount of confidence is going to win games the rest of this season. He needs to get his guys focused on the field and keep himself focused on that rather than jabbing back at disgruntled fans calling for his job online.