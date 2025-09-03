Dave Portnoy makes wild Ohio State allegations that would lead to 'vacating everything'

The Michigan sign-stealing saga apparently is not over. At least, if you believe Barstool Sports head Dave Portnoy. The boisterous sports personality dropped a bombshell of conspiracy theory on one of the platform's podcasts on Tuesday, claiming Ohio State may have to "vacate everything" after supposedly interfering in the NCAA's investigation into Michigan over the past two seasons.

Dave Portnoy: "CBS News did report it, that supposedly there was a mole on the Michigan team — an Ohio State mole — a player who was stealing things off laptops, illegally recording Connor Stalions... I don't know how much truth is there, but I'm hearing that potentially this guy… pic.twitter.com/ZGHFHI5yab — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 2, 2025

"CBS News did report it, that supposedly there was a mole on the Michigan team — an Ohio State mole — a player who was stealing things off laptops, illegally recording Connor Stalions," Portnoy rambled. "I don't know how much truth is there, but I'm hearing that potentially this guy was ineligible for breaking the law and Ohio State may have to vacate everything, which would be quite the turn of events."

Portnoy is, indeed, referring to an actual CBS News report from Monday that disseminates information from an unnamed source claiming a player on the Michigan team at the time lied to NCAA investigators, recorded Connor Stalions without his consent and provided information to a private investigator.

Stalions and then-head coach Jim Harbaugh received multi-year show cause penalties as punishment while Michigan was fined $30 million and current head coach Sherrone Moore will miss a game next season. The university says it will appeal the decision in court.

Dave Portnoy puts on his Michigan tin foil hat with latest Ohio State conspiracy theory

It's unclear how Portnoy is drawing the connection between Ohio State and the former Michigan player at the center of the investigation now, as the CBS News report doesn't mention the Columbus-based program once. Though, nobody should be surprised with Portnoy's clear Michigan loyalties.

He made an appearance on Fox Sports' "Big Noon Kickoff" ahead of the big Week 1 matchup between Texas and Ohio State. He was clearly in it for the troll opportunity and he didn't waste a second of it.

Dave Portnoy makes his Big Noon Kickoff debut singing the Michigan fight song in Columbus before cutting a WWE-style promo on the Ohio State fans in attendance.



"I'm not here to troll you. I'm here to root for the Big Ten. And it goes through Ann Arbor. And until you can beat… pic.twitter.com/ZlaeEuOXOF — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 30, 2025

Tuesday's conspiracy theory ramblings are just another part of the schtick Portnoy has made his bread and butter on at Barstool. Until a reputable news source invokes Ohio State in any of these reports or accusations, there's simply no there there.

The only consequence that could realistically come from this report is Michigan having it's way in an appeal and having a judge dismiss the case over the fact that the former Wolverine player gathered and submitted evidence illegally, also known as fruit of the poisonous tree in legal terms.

Portnoy is just twisting more negative press for his favorite team in a way that makes their rivals look bad. It's just gamesmanship and talk. Treat it as such.