Deion Sanders schedules concerning press conference to discuss health

Questions have continually swirled around the health of Colorado head football coach Deion Sanders in recent weeks. The 57 year old was largely silent about a mysterious condition that had kept him absent from the public eye for a significant amount of time.

On Monday, answers should be provided at a press conference he and his medical team are holding.

“I’m already back,” Sanders said at Big 12 media days on July 9 when asked about his absences. “I’m here today. I’m handling my responsibilities. So, I look forward to it. I can’t wait. You’ve got to understand, some of the young [players] I haven’t even met yet. I’m so excited about that.”

Despite the confidence Sanders tried to instill by showing up at Big 12 media days, he's made sure to temper any expectations that he's 100 percent recovered.

“You know I’m still going through something. . . . I ain’t all the way recovered," he said in a video posted by his son, Deion Sanders Jr., on July 20.

Monday's press conference will be his first on campus as part of the official fall football season. Colorado will be adjusting to the loss of Sanders' son, Shedeur, at quarterback and also Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter who both departed for the NFL.

The official release for Sanders' press conference promises to “provide general and team updates," so it's unclear how much time will be spent on his health despite reports his medical team will be present.

Sanders recently visited his other son, Shilo, at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' training camp in a sign of support. No outwardly obvious signs of physical health concerns were apparent, but whatever he's dealing with, everyone is wishing him the best.