DeShaun Foster delivers Nico Iamaleava quote that will enrage Tennessee fans

Consider me a believer in what is to come for the UCLA Bruins. They may have been a reluctant partner to leave the old Pac-12 behind and join the new Big Ten with arch rival USC, but they might actually be better equipped for success long-term than you would think. UCLA has the right guy to lead them in one of their own in former star running back DeShaun Foster. And as evidenced by his media days appearance, he is really feeling himself.

I mean, why would he not be? He came in at the last minute off the Las Vegas Raiders coaching staff to replace Chip Kelly, who really wanted to go to Columbus for one year. Kelly won a national title as Ohio State's star offensive coordinator and now has the same role with the Raiders. Now in year two leading his alma mater, Foster has UCLA on the uptick in large part to Nico Iamaleava coming home.

Yes, the former Tennessee Volunteers starter and Long Beach native left Rocky Top after two years at the tail-end of spring practice for ... rather peculiar reasons. You can take him at his word, but what if you do not buy it? Regardless, he makes UCLA better and Tennessee worse off. Would it shock you if the Bruins and the Volunteers had the same record this fall? They both seem to have 5-7 floors and 8-4 ceilings.

Foster spoke glowingly about Iamaleava choosing to come home, which is sure to rile up Rocky Top.

UCLA's DeShaun Foster on QB Nico Iamaleava: "Our sophomore quarterback is from Cali. He's an elite quarterback. He chose to come back & build something special" — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) July 24, 2025

Had Jimmy Haslam paid him more money or got Josh Heupel more weapons, he could still be at UTK.

How Nico Iamaleava transfer impacts both Tennessee and UCLA

Prior to him switching Power Four schools, I had Tennessee with Iamaleava as a strong candidate to make it back to the College Football Playoff. The Vols went 10-2 last season to make the 12-team field as the No. 9 seed, and entered this season with what seemed to be a bottom-four SEC schedule.

Along with the likes of Missouri and Ole Miss, nobody else had an easier slate in the SEC than the Vols, relatively speaking of course. Had Iamaleava stayed put, we could be looking at a 10-2 team again, one that could have potentially knocked off rival Georgia at Neyland. Now, they really need to beat Syracuse in Atlanta in Week 1 to give themselves their best shot at even achieving bowl eligibility.

As for UCLA, not everyone is a believer in the Bruins, and that is fine. However, with the addition of Iamaleava, the Bruins only have something like two certain losses on their schedule. I do not see them winning in The Horseshoe at Ohio State. Beating the Indiana Hoosiers in Bloomington may be a challenge. But as for their other 10 games, none of them are impossible asks if you ask me.

Overall, Tennessee losing Iamaleava may make them upwards of fives games worse. UCLA adding him could make them upwards of three wins better than last year's 5-7 mark. Either way, Foster is fostering an environment of belief in Westwood. He has his guys thinking they can beat and hang with anyone. As long as the Bruins remain a run-first attack, then I think they can have success this year.

Most importantly, it does not feel like a one-off season for Iamaleava, as he will be here in 2026, too.