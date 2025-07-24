Dylan Raiola is using look-a-like Patrick Mahomes' wisdom to his advantage

One of the most viral memes of the 2024 college football season was how uncanny Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola's likeness was to three-time Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes. The five-star freshman seemed to channel No. 15 in everything he did, from the way he dressed to the way he moved in the pocket. That sparked an otherwise unlikely relationship that seems to be benefitting Raiola as he develops in Lincoln.

The 20-year-old signal caller likened his connection with the Kansas City Chiefs passer to that of two NBA legends.

"I'm not comparing myself to Kobe [Bryant] or anything but like Kobe did to [Michael Jordan] that's kind of what it is for me to Patrick," the rising sophomore told the Cover 3 Podcast at Big Ten media days on Tuesday. "He's one of the the best quarterbacks in the league right now, if not the best, and just for me to be able to have someone to look up to, talk, call, whatever."

Patrick Mahomes' doppelganger is using his mentor's knowledge to Nebraska's advantage

Raiola also knows how to poke fun at the internet memes and how his looks essentially brought him and a two-time NFL MVP together.

"The comparisons is kind of everything outside right? I can't control God made me look like this, play the same sports ... it's all love," he said Tuesday.

Raiola's head coach, Matt Rhule, sure isn't complaining about his QB learning under Mahomes' tutelage. He took to the podium on Wednesday to praise Raiola's development this offseason.

"He now embraces when he's frustrated and when things aren't going well -- he doesn't blame others and he puts it on himself and says 'I'll fix this,'" Rhule said of Raiola's growing maturity.

That's further reflected by the youngster himself. When asked about Nebraska's resurgence in the college football landscape since he arrived last year, he brushed any sole links to his game aside.

"Nebraska is a program that deserves to be back — not because of me, but because that’s the kind of program it is," he told reporters.

The Cornhuskers went 7-6 last year, but that record doesn't tell the whole story at face value. They lost five games by eight points or less, meaning just a single possession in each was the difference between a potential 12-1 campaign. Nebraska will be a dark horse to watch in the Big Ten this season if Rhule and Raiola are able to fix the mistakes that haunted them last year.