Finding this year's Ashton Jeanty: 5 small school stars set to take CFB by storm

Last season, Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty took the college football world by storm, leading them to the College Football Playoff and finishing second in the race for the Heisman Trophy behind Colorado's Travis Hunter.

Jeanty led the nation in rushing with 2,601 yards on 374 carries with 29 touchdowns. With Jeanty now in the NFL, many talented players are hoping to replicate the monster impact Jeanty had at BSU. Here is a list of players to look out for this season.

1. Boise State QB Maddux Madsen

Jeanty's former college teammate, quarterback Maddux Madsen, could be next in line for a breakout with the Broncos. Madsen is coming off a very efficient 2024 season for Boise State, throwing for 3,018 passing yards and 23 touchdowns with a QBR rating of 75.1.

Madsen threw a total of six interceptions last season, but three of them came at the worst possible time. Madsen threw three interceptions in the Broncos' 31-14 loss to Penn State in the College Football Quarterfinal at the Fiesta Bowl.

If Madsen can be efficient like he was last season without the contributions of Jeanty, Boise State could once again represent the Group of Five in the College Football Playoff.

2. Navy QB Blake Horvath

Navy quarterback Blake Horvath had an impressive season last year for the Midshipmen. The Navy was in contention to win the AAC last season courtesy of Horvath's leadership at quarterback. Horvath threw for 1,353 yards, 13 touchdowns and four interceptions. His QBR rating of 84.5 was the sixth-best in all of college football.

The Navy finished last season with a 10-3 record, including a 31-13 win over Army. The Midshipmen also beat Oklahoma 21-20 in the Armed Forces Bowl. With Horvath back at starting quarterback, Horvath will look to once again have Navy compete for an AAC crown.

3. James Madison RB George Pettaway

If another running back is going to have a monster year at a small school, it could be Pettaway. In 2024, he just missed a 1,000 rushing yard season for the James Madison Dukes. The Dukes finished the 2024 season with a 9-4 record and a win in the Boca Raton Bowl against Western Kentucky.

Pettaway rushed for 980 yards on 162 carries and five touchdowns for the Dukes last season. A breakout season by Pettaway could lead James Madison back in contention as the best Group of Five team.

4. UNLV RB, Jai'Den Thomas

Jai'Den Thomas returns to UNLV as one of the best remaining running backs in the Mountain West. Last season, Thomas rushed for 164 carries, 918 yards, and seven touchdowns. UNLV finished the 2024 season with an 11-3 record and made an appearance in the Mountain West Championship game, losing 21-7 to Boise State.

With Jeanty gone from Boise State and Thomas back with the Rebels, UNLV will be a contender to once again compete for a Mountain West title and represent the group of five in the College Football Playoff.

5. Florida Atlantic QB Caden Veltkamp

Former Western Kentucky quarterback Caden Veltkamp transfers to Florida Atlantic, looking to make a significant impact on a struggling and rebuilding Owls football program.

Last season with the Hilltoppers, Veltkamp led the Sun Belt in passing, throwing for 3,108 yards, 25 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. Veltkamp arrives in Boca Raton, where he appeared in his final game with Western Kentucky.

The Owls are coming off a 3-9 season, where they fired head coach Tom Herman and finished tied for last with Tulsa for the worst record in the AAC. Veltkamp will have a significant impact on the Owls in their first year under new head coach Zach Kittley.