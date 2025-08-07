Five critical games that will decide the Big Ten race this season

The 2025 college football season is just 16 days away from kickoff, and there are several intriguing matchups this season that will make or break the race for the 12-team playoff. The Big Ten is one conference that could once again see multiple teams in the 12-team field. Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State and Indiana all earned a spot last season.

While they didn't win the Big Ten Championship last season, Ohio State enters the year as the reigning national champions. Oregon won the Big Ten in their first season in the conference and are one of the top favorites to repeat. Entering the 2025 season, many matchups will have a major impact on the Big Ten Championship race.

As it was last year, there are no divisions and the top two teams in the conference will play in the Big Ten Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on December 6. Here's a look at the critical games that will decide the Big Ten race this season.

5. Illinois vs Indiana, Sept. 20

Indiana was the Cinderella story of college football last season and is looking to reach the same success in year two of the Curt Cignetti era. Illinois enters this season as a dark-horse College Football Playoff contender, as Bret Bielema has slowly built the Illini football program and has it competing at a high level.

This mid-September matchup, between what should be two undefeated teams, will be an early indicator of which direction Illinois and Indiana go in for the rest of the season. Don't be surprised if the loser of this game falls out of the Big Ten title race and sees their 2024 momentum fade quickly.

4. Ohio State vs Illinois, Oct. 11

This matchup between Ohio State and Illinois has the potential to be one of the biggest upsets of the 2025 season. If all goes well for Illinois against Indiana, the Fighting Illini will likely enter the game with the Buckeyes with an undefeated record.

The Buckeyes could already have one loss on the season against Texas entering this early October road test. If Ohio State already has one loss, their chances of winning will be much higher. The Buckeyes entering the game undefeated would make the chance of an upset more likely to happen.

Illinois winning this game would earn them national attention as a serious contender to clinch a spot in the College Football Playoff.

3. Ohio State vs Michigan, Nov. 29

Can Michigan beat Ohio State for a fifth year in a row? Many believe that as long as Ryan Day is the head coach for Ohio State, Michigan will win until proven otherwise. Last season, the Wolverines spoiled Ohio State's chances at a Big Ten Championship with a 13-10 upset win in Columbus.

This season, the Wolverines are expected to improve on offense and will still have a dominant defense. The 2025 version of The Game could have Big Ten title implications and is in Ann Arbor. What can go wrong for Ohio State?

2. Oregon vs Penn State, Sept. 27

A rematch of last years Big Ten Championship Game, Oregon will face off against Penn State on the road in what will likely be the Nittany Lions' "White Out" game. The Nittany Lions enter this season as the favorite to win the Big Ten title and one of the top contenders to capture their first national title since 1986.

The question is, can head coach James Franklin lead them there with quarterback Drew Allar back this season? The late September home matchup against the Ducks is an early test for Penn State. Despite losing quarterback Dillion Gabriel, the Ducks enter this season still among the favorites to win the Big Ten with Dante Moore at the helm.

1. Penn State vs Ohio State, Nov. 1

Another hurdle that Franklin and the Nittany Lions will have to overcome is beating the Ohio State Buckeyes in Columbus. This game will arguably be the biggest of the college football season and will have a significant impact on seeding in the Playoff.

Despite the result of this game, it is very likely that if all goes well for both teams in their other matchups, the Buckeyes and Nittany Lions will face off for a rematch in the Big Ten Championship.

Given recent history with Franklin against Ohio State, expect the Buckeyes to win this game in Columbus before both teams meet again in the Big Ten Championship in Indianapolis.