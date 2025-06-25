FSU QB’s Alabama trash talk blew up in his face fast

College football is right around the corner, so this is prime time for certain players with chips on their shoulders to start flapping their lips and creating headlines. One of them is already eating his words, or at the very least is getting humbled online.

Florida State quarterback Tommy Castellanos, who transferred from Boston College after a disappointing tenure with the Eagles, is puffing his chest out in anticipation of the Seminoles' Week 1 clash with Alabama in Tallahassee.

"They don't have Nick Saban to save them. I just don't see them stopping me," he told On3 Sports' Pete Nakos on Monday.

He'll likely live to regret those words.

Internet brutally humbles Florida State QB for backing himself vs. Alabama in Week 1

Florida State won just two games in 2024 and that was with highly-touted passer D.J. Uiagalelei under center. Castellanos, who led BC to a 28-13 win over the Seminoles in Week 2, thinks himself a savior despite mediocre play himself last year at Boston College.

"I feel like I tore the ACC up by my damn self for the last two years, and now I’m with a squad," he said. "I hope people don’t think that Florida State is going to be the same team it was last year because we have weapons. People can’t just sit back in zone coverage and watch me."

Of course, the internet was quick to correct the record. According to Pick Six Previews, Boston College's Castellanos-led offense was ranked 60th out of 68 Power Four conference teams. He finished last year with a 4-8 record (20 touchdowns, 13 interceptions). After he was benched for backup Grayson James, the Eagles shot up to No. 35 on offense.

Castellanos was benched at BC and then quit the team three days later



He was 4-8 in ACC games (20 TD - 13 INT)



BC's Castellanos-led offense ranked 60th of 68 Power 4 in my opponent-adjusted metrics. Without him, QB Grayson James improved that to 35th https://t.co/LJ4aWAh75X — Pick Six Previews (@PickSixPreviews) June 24, 2025

Even his former teammate, defensive back Cameron Martinez, clapped back with his own version of events. "Mm that ain't how I remember it," he wrote on X.

To give Castellanos credit, Boston College did start off hot at 4-1 with the then-20 year old responsible for 70 of the Eagles' 128 points scored in that stretch. Everything went downhill from there and his turnover issues were widely seen as being responsible. But that's not how he saw things and it largely led to his departing for Tallahassee.

"[Head coach] Bill O’Brien and I butted heads early in the season. I got banged up a few games. We had a meeting, and it kind of blew up in my face," Castellanos revealed to Nakos. "I did so much for that program, and I just wasn’t repaid the right way."

Could he still prove everyone wrong come Week 1? Sure, but good luck toppling an Alabama squad with its own chip on its shoulder after missing out on the inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff. The Crimsons Tide boasted the 14th-most points scored per game among Power Four programs last year and they'll likely only improve upon that this campaign.