What is Georgia’s most realistic path to the Playoff after dropping another heartbreaker to Alabama?

This was such an important game for both sides. For Alabama, it was a chance to prove they deserve a spot in the College Football Playoff after just missing the 12-team playoff a year ago. Kalen DeBoer needed a boost of confidence from the AP voters as well as the Crimson Tide faithful. Kirby Smart, on the other hand, needed this win for slightly different reasons.

Smart needed to prove that he’s still not little brother to Alabama, despite winning the SEC championship a year ago and getting a CFP spot over them. When it comes to head-to-head, Smart has still struggled to beat the team that helped him land the job in Athens. With the loss, the Bulldogs come back down to earth after they survived a shootout in Chattanooga. The Bulldogs also get more urgency as they’re now on the bubble of getting into the CFP field.

The best thing for them is they have a favorable schedule ahead with just three ranked opponents left the rest of the season. Georgia Tech almost lost to Wake Forest so maybe they’re a little overrated, Texas has shown flaws this season as well. Florida will always be tough as a rival and Ole Miss just knocked off LSU to climb into the top five.

Right now, Ole Miss is probably their toughest opponent and there’s a world where they could still make it in, even with two conference losses – to ranked opponents at that. But for what it’s worth, Georgia shouldn’t let it get that far. They have the perfect set up to make sure they can return to the field, even if it’s an at-large bid.

Georgia’s path to the CFP is simple: Win the games you’re supposed to win

It’s easier said than done, but Georgia just has to win the games it’s supposed to if they want to get into the CFP. They’re schedule is set up for them to simply get ranked high enough thanks to not having a lot of ranked opponents on their schedule. The rest of the SEC teams will inevitably beat each other and by default, if Georgia wins, they’ll get one of the coveted spots. That said, they probably need to beat Ole Miss to get that resume-building win to get in.

While Georgia doesn’t have a lot of tough teams to play, they also don’t have a lot of opponents that can boost their chances with the CFP selection committee to get in off the strength of schedule alone. A road win at Tennessee is a really good win right now, but if the Volunteers slip this season, it doesn’t look that great.

The loss at Alabama will haunt them if the Crimson Tide fall off or drop in the rankings as well. Which is why first and foremost, they need to win the games they’re supposed to. After that, it’s up to the selection committee to decide if a one-loss team that doesn’t reach the SEC title game should get in.

Now none of this will matter if the Bulldogs ultimately land in the SEC title game as essentially any team that plays in the conference title game doesn’t get severely punished for losing if they’re not on the bubble.

Why the Ole Miss game will determine how Georgia’s season will fare

Ole Miss is the highest ranked team on Georgia’s remaining schedule, which means it could be what gives the CFP selection committee everything they need to determine if The Bulldogs should get in the CFP field or not. If Georgia wins, and Ole Miss doesn’t choke like it did in 2024, that could be the resume boosting win Georgia needed to get in. With a loss though, they’re pursuit for the 12-team field becomes significantly harder.

If Georgia loses to Ole Miss, they might be the first two-loss team out of the CFP field this year. Texas feels like it won’t be a good enough win and Georgia Tech may or may not give them enough of a boost. Assuming Texas suffers another loss this year before playing Georgia and Georgia Tech doesn’t crack the top 10, Georgia’s best win would be No. 15 ranked Tennessee.

As a two loss team, there’s no way the selection committee would consider ranking Georgia inside the top 12 without a win over a top 12 team this year. I think with Miami and Florida State battling it out this weekend and Ohio State and Michigan playing at the end of the season, there’s room for Georgia to sneak in.

It won’t be easy by any means, but it’s not impossible. It starts with having no more than two losses and more importantly, not losing to Ole Miss. They should be able to get in as a one loss team, even if the Bulldogs miss the SEC title game. The Alabama loss was a gut check, but doesn’t end their season. Another regular season loss would all but end their CFP hopes.