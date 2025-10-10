Heisman power rankings: Dark horses Dante Moore, Fernando Mendoza take center stage

Dante Moore and Fernando Mendoza were unlikely Heisman Trophy candidates entering the 2025 season. Now they’re two players that make an argument for contending for college football’s highest award and they play each other this week in another top 10 clash for both transfer quarterbacks.

The winner of this game will undoubtedly boost their Heisman campaign, while the other will slowly sift to the bottom of the favorites. That said, not all is lost. And those are just two of the players that could win the Heisman Trophy this year. Here’s a breakdown of the latest Heisman power rankings ahead of Week 7 in college football.

6. Fernando Mendoza, Indiana Hoosiers

Odds: +1200

This week, Mendoza can prove he deserves to be considered as one of the best players and quarterbacks in college football. He already led Indiana to steamroll Illinois and with Oregon this week, he can improve his resume while also knocking Moore out of the conversation. When the season started, Mendoza wasn’t in any conversations and not only is he winning, but he’s consistent, which goes a long way. Right now, Mendoza has the highest odds, and that can change in one week.

5. John Mateer, Oklahoma Sooners

Odds: +1000

John Mateer’s Heisman campaign took a hit after hand surgery sidelined him for the Kent State game last week. He’s trying hard to play against Texas this week and truthfully, playing a football game 17 days after surgery on his throwing hand feels insane. But if Mateer feels good enough to play and then shines, it might be all his resume needs to be the next Sooner to win the Heisman.

4. Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State Buckeyes

Odds: +850

It’s not going to be easy for a non-quarterback to win the Heisman this year, but if anybody’s going to do it, it’s got to be Jeremiah Smith. The question becomes, though, what will it take for him to surpass the quarterbacks ahead of him? Julian Sayin isn’t bad, but his inexperience is at the forefront and because of it, Smith doesn’t have that same explosion he had a year ago. Smith is still one of the most exciting players in college football and at some point, he’ll have to prove that to jump up in the rankings.

3. Ty Simpson, Alabama Crimson Tide

Odds: +750

Ty Simpson kind of came out of nowhere. When the season first started and Alabama lost to Florida State, people questioned if he was the right quarterback moving forward. Now he has the third-best odds to win the Heisman Trophy. The Crimson Tide haven’t lost since Week 1 and with Simpson dominating in the Crimson Tide’s win over Georgia, the hype train is rolling in. Simpson has another tough test in Missouri and can prove he deserves to be in the Heisman conversation with another big win.

2. Carson Beck, Miami Hurricanes

Odds: +600

Carson Beck’s road to the Heisman Trophy is on pause for at least one week, with the Hurricanes on a bye. That said, Miami is the No. 2 team in the country and very much in position to be the No. 1 team going into the CFP. Beck has elevated this team in a way they desperately needed after Cam Ward went to the NFL. Last year, Beck’s Heisman campaign was short-lived. Now he looks like a real contender.

1. Dante Moore, Oregon Ducks

Odds: +500

Dante Moore isn’t just making his argument for the best quarterback in college football, but also the best quarterback in the Class of 2023, you know, the same class that had Nico Iamaleava and Arch Manning. He’s been on point this season and the perfect replacement for Dillon Gabriel. If Moore leads Oregon to another dominant win over a top 10 team, you have to really consider Moore as the Heisman favorite, whether he has the betting odds or not.