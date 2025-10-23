Heisman power rankings: Vanderbilt's Diego Pavia has entered the conversation

Diego Pavia has garnered a lot of attention in the last 365 days. From beating No. 1 ranked Alabama to now leading the Commodores into the top 10, Pavia is quickly becoming a Vanderbilt football legend and he hasn’t even left Nashville yet. Thanks to his latest feat in beating previously No. 10 ranked LSU, he’s now entered the Heisman conversation.

Is it possible that Pavia lifts the trophy for Vandy’s first Heisman Trophy winner? At this point, you have to think so. As he enters the conversation, others have fizzled out, including Carson Beck – thanks to a four interception game last week against Louisville – and previous favorite John Mateer, who turned a passionate return into his fatal flaw.

Here’s a look at this week's Heisman Trophy power rankings and odds ahead of Week 9 in the college football season.

6. Gunner Stockton, Georgia Bulldogs

Odds: +1100

Gunner Stockton has quietly been one of the top quarterbacks this season in college football. I say quietly because he’s not getting talked about the way some of the other top quarterbacks are this year, but you can’t ignore just how well he’s been playing; especially because it looked grim when he was called in relief of Carson Beck late last season. In 2025, Stockton has just one interception (against Kentucky) and 10 touchdown passes with over 1,500 yards.

He deserved to re-enter the conversation after he shredded Ole Miss for 289 yards, the second most passing yards in a game this season for him, and four touchdowns, a game-high for Stockton this year as well, and getting the monumental win. It’s time to get stock in Stockton because if he continues to light up SEC defenses the way he did Ole Miss, he could sneak his way into serious consideration as a favorite and winner.

5. Diego Pavia, Vanderbilt Commodores

Odds: +750

It was only a matter of time before one of the most polarizing players in college football this year weaseled his way into the Heisman Trophy conversation. He’s been one of the most dynamic dual threat quarterbacks this year. He’s thrown for 1,569 yards with 15 touchdown passes and four interceptions in his extended college career. Not only that, the Commodores’ only loss this year is a road game in Tuscaloosa.

On the ground, he already has 438 rushing yards and four touchdowns and is closing in on his third-straight season with at least 800 rushing yards. If Pavia and the Commodores keep winning, his Heisman campaign stock is going to continue to rise and so might his draft stock. Vandy has a big one this week against Missouri and with another ranked, conference win, Vanderbilt might just be built to contend for an SEC championship.

4. Marcel Reed, Texas A&M Aggies

Odds: +750

Texas A&M is amidst one of its best starts and that’s largely due to Marcel Reed and what he’s been able to do with this offense. After he stole the starting job from Connor Weigman last year, he proved he was the perfect person to lead A&M to college football glory and in 2025, he’s doing just that. He has nearly reached his statistical numbers from a year ago, throwing for 1,770 yards with 15 touchdowns and four interceptions.

The big thing this year is he’s only been sacked four times this year, compared to 12 sacks last year, which is a credit to his ability to get the ball out of his hands and use his feet when necessary. He also has 241 rushing yards with four rushing touchdowns. He’s hung around the middle of the pack of the Heisman odds this season and with a dominant performance over LSU can really strengthen his Heisman resume.

3. Julian Sayin, Ohio State Buckeyes

Odds: +400

Julian Sayin has stepped it up tremendously over the last few weeks. Maybe I was a bit hard on him and forgot the fact that this is his first season as a starting quarterback, but he’s settled in nicely to his role with the Buckeyes. He’s thrown for more than 300 yards in two of the last three games and hasn’t thrown an interception since a Week 3 game against Ohio. Sayin has totaled 1,872 yards this season with 19 touchdown passes and three interceptions.

The last half of the season will determine if Sayin is good enough to break through as a true Heisman favorite. This is a regular season award and consistency is applauded to crown the best player in college football. Sayin has to continue to dominate defenses if he wants to be the first Ohio State player since Troy Smith (2006) to win the award.

2. Ty Simpson, Alabama Crimson Tide

Odds: +330

Ty Simpson had a lot of criticism early in his first season starting for Alabama, but he’s since proven that Kalen DeBoer chose him for a reason and as the wins keep piling up, proving why he’s one of the best quarterbacks this season. The Crimson Tide have won the last six games and that’s largely been to the offense finally coming together.

This season, Simpson has 1,931 yards with 18 touchdowns passes and just one interception against Vanderbilt. He’s had multiple passing touchdown games in all seven games this season as well. He’s also thrown for at least 250 yards in five of the seven games this year. What Simpson has done this season after a dud in Week 1 isn’t talked about enough. There’s a reason he’s tied for the most odds to win the Heisman Trophy.

1. Fernando Mendoza, Indiana Hoosiers

Odds: +330

Last week I said Fernando Mendoza was getting snubbed for not having the best odds to win the Heisman Trophy. If you put your bet in last week, you look like a genius because he’s now tied with Simpson for the highest chance to win the award. What Mendoza is doing in his first season at Indiana is nothing short of remarkable.

Mendoza has 1,755 passing yards with 17 touchdowns and two interceptions. He started the year with 14 touchdown passes and no interceptions, but has thrown two in the last three games. Be that as it may, he has the best wins of any college quarterback this season. The Hoosiers stomped Illinois at home and went and beat Oregon in Eugene. As long as Mendoza leads the Hoosiers to the Big Ten championship game, there’s no way he loses out on the highest, individual award in college football.