Heisman sleeper pick for every ACC football team

I have already written about the Heisman Trophy sleepers to be had in both the SEC and over in the Group of Five. In my third run through this exercise, I am fascinated by what I came up with in regards to the ACC. For the sake of argument, there are plenty of Heisman Trophy contenders in the ACC who can be viewed as sleepers, mostly because they are not named either Cade Klubnik or Carson Beck.

When putting this list together, some were more obvious than others. In the traditional sense, roughly 10 of the 17 ACC teams had viable sleeper candidates that were not so hard to find. As for the other seven or so, that was much more difficult. What I will say is the ACC will usually send its best player to the Heisman Trophy, maybe another, but that is about it. This is still the third best Power Four league.

As I reveal my Heisman Trophy sleeper candidates for the ACC, keep in mind that some of these players are already household names. Their sleeper status is more along the lines of are they actually going to get to the Heisman Trophy ceremony and earn college football's highest other. As for a few others, they are the epitome of truly deep sleepers, ones that might not wake up, that is how sleepy!

For the sake of argument, everyone with +4000 odds or worse is a sleeper. Odds are from FanDuel.

Heisman sleepers for every ACC team

Boston College Eagles

Quarterback Grayson James (NR)

Figuring out who the best candidate for the Boston College Eagles was quite difficult. Although I like the idea of what Dylan Lonergan could be playing for Bill O'Brien, the choice ended up being Grayson James. The Florida International transfer went 3-1 in four starts for the Eagles last season. His play down the stretch culminated in long-time starter Thomas Castellanos transferring to Florida State.

While Boston College may be one of the harder programs in the ACC to peg, I find the Eagles' floor to be incredibly high under O'Brien's guidance. He knows what he is doing with quarterbacks. If he believes James is the over the surging Lonergan, then I can certainly get behind that. I expect for the Eagles to be a bowl team, but winning more than eight games in a year is hard to get my head around.

Should James lift the Eagles to new heights, he could be the ultimate dark horse Heisman contender.

California Golden Bears

Quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele (NR)

For the sake of argument, let's hope that Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele beats out Devin Brown for the starting job. The former prized recruit out of Oregon is playing for a former Duck himself in Justin Wilcox. Brown may have more in-game experience, but he was always more of a runner than a thrower in a backup role at Ohio State. My thought is JKS could be a stabilizing force that Cal needs.

With athletic director Jim Knowlton heading for retirement, as well as others like Fernando Mendoza and Jaydn Ott hitting the transfer portal, Cal needs someone the team can rally behind. I look at the upside of JKS and wonder if he could be the missing piece. Wilcox is a strong head coach, but one regularly put in the toughest of spots. He may be faithful to the bay, but the bay is not faithful to him.

As is the case with Boston College, a 9-3 record for Cal may grab our undivided attention in Berkeley.

Clemson Tigers

Defensive end T.J. Parker (+50000)

One of the reasons I am quite high on Clemson this season is what their defense could be. Tom Allen is coming in from Penn State as an overqualified defensive coordinator to replace an ineffective Wes Goodwin. While starting quarterback Cade Klubnik would be my way-too-early pick to win the Heisman Trophy, I had to go with someone else for this exercise. T.J. Parker was an obvious choice.

FanDuel has the Clemson defensive end listed at +50000 to win the Heisman. To be totally transparent, Clemson has never had a player win this award. They may be one of the best programs to never have a Heisman winner, but I would expect for it to be a quarterback to be their first more often than not. That being said, a defensive star on a national title contender does have my intrigue.

Parker is more likely to be a top-10 pick than a Heisman winner, but that just says how good he is.

Duke Blue Devils

Quarterback Darian Mensah (+10000)

My pick to be this year's SMU out of the ACC is the Duke Blue Devils. Head coach Manny Diaz knows this conference well. Now in his second season at Durham, he may have the quarterback he really wants to run the shot in Darian Mensah. This will be the third starting quarterback at Duke in as many years with Mensah coming over from Tulane to replace Maalik Murphy, who is now at Oregon State.

Going from one elite defensive-minded head coach in Jon Sumrall to another in Diaz should make for a swift transition for Mensah. Duke has been quite good the last few years under Diaz and Mike Elko before that. Even if this is a traditional basketball power, the Blue Devils seem to have a firm identity as a football program. They will play great defense, be physical, but must rely on their quarterback.

If Duke wins 10 games, the Blue Devils might get to Charlotte and make the College Football Playoff.

Florida State Seminoles

Quarterback Thomas Castellanos (+10000)

Reunited, but does it feel so good? Former Boston College quarterback Thomas Castellanos is about to play for his third college team to date. He replaces the collosal waste of time that was D.J. Uiagalelei at Florida State. While the Seminoles were an unmitigated disaster under Mike Norvell a season ago, this team will do far better than 2-10. This is because Gus Malzahn is running the offense.

Malzahn was the head coach at UCF when Castellanos first played there out of Waycross, Georgia. His inherent shiftiness as a quarterback has long had my intrigued. Florida State could really use a guy who knows the confernce, and the region, well. If Castellanos plays like Jordan Travis did at times in Tallahassee, he could be a serious Heisman Trophy finalist, even if he is listed at only +10000 odds.

I want to believe last year was the anomaly for Florida State and not more a sign of what is to come.

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Quarterback Haynes King (+6500)

There is a lot to like about the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets this season. Outside of Clemson, you could argue that the Ramblin' Wreck belong in the same cluster of ACC contenders as Louisville, Miami and SMU, in some order. I think they are a step ahead of Duke and Pittsburgh, but not by that much. It is because veteran quarterback Haynes King will once again be playing for Buster Faulkner.

While King has improved as a passer since his earliest days as a quarterback at Texas A&M, he is still very much a run-first guy. That being said, the combination of an overqualified Faulkner calling the plays in the construct of Brent Key's grandiose vision for his alma mater's program has my attention. I just wish the Yellow Jackets were able to retain their former defensive coordinator in Tyler Santucci...

I am getting ahead of myself, but King might be Georgia Tech's best quarterback since Joe Hamilton.

Louisville Cardinals

Quarterback Miller Moss (+4000)

This could totally blow up in my face, but I remain fascinated by what Miller Moss can be as a college football starting quarterback. He took over for Caleb Williams at USC before eventually giving way to UNLV transfer Jayden Maiava. Moss opted to transfer to Louisville to play for quarterback whisperer Jeff Brohm. We have seen quarterbacks such as Aidan O'Connell and Tyler Shough shine under him.

While +4000 odds to win the Heisman seems a bit rich, Louisville is on a shortlist of teams who can semi-realistically win the ACC this fall. I know for a fact that Brohm will put Moss in advantageous situations to succeed. I cannot say that was always the case playing for Lincoln Riley at USC. Regardless, Moss is in the right spot to potentially be a Heisman Trophy finalist out of the ACC here.

Louisville not playing any defense may help pad stats, but could cost the Cardinals some key games.

Miami Hurricanes

Defensive end Rueben Bain Jr. (NR)

With Georgia Bulldogs transfer Carson Beck being the Miami Hurricanes' obvious Heisman Trophy contender, I went a bit off the board for their sleeper. I ended up settling on defensive end Rueben Bain Jr. Whenever Miami is The U, they always seem to have a force to be reckoned with on the defensive side of the ball. Bain has the runway to potentially be that for the Hurricanes this season.

What is important to know is that Miami's only serious shot at the Heisman is Beck. We saw Cam Ward be named ACC Player of the Year during his lone season in Coral Gables before becoming the No. 1 overall pick by the Tennessee Titans. It may be Beck or nothing in Miami this year, but the Canes are not going to make the playoff if they do not get huge contributions from star players such as Bain.

A more well-rounded Miami team could bring out the best season in Hurricanes football in 20 years.

North Carolina Tar Heels

Quarterback Gio Lopez (+8000)

While I want to remain optimistic about the beginnings of the Bill Belichick era in Chapel Hill, it really comes down to how well former South Alabama transfer quarterback Gio Lopez plays right away. The North Carolina Tar Heels should be a bowl team in Belichick's first year at the helm, but expecting anything more out of them than seven wins might be pushing it. Then again, Lopez has real upside.

The redshirt sophomore has the feel of a guy who we will remember within the constructs of college football for years to come. Not to say he needs to play like Drake Maye or Sam Howell before him, but those were pillars of the second Mack Brown era upon with UNC football was built. Above all else, Belichick and his staff thought it was important enough to go out and get Lopez in the transfer portal.

+8000 odds to win the Heisman Trophy seems a bit steep, but keep in mind the Belichick of it all here.

North Carolina State Wolfpack

Quarterback CJ Bailey (NR)

Year after year, the North Carolina State Wolfpack are one of the hardest teams in the ACC to get a read on. Whenever you expect for them to do well, they disappoint. Whenever you expect next to nothing out of them, they always deliver. Thus, I have the Wolfpack right in the middle of the pack of everything in the ACC this season. I am optimistic about Dave Doeren's team because of CJ Bailey.

Bailey eventually took the starting job from former Coastal Carolina transfer Grayson McCall last season in Raleigh. The Miami area native played his high school football with Ohio State superstar wide receiver Jeremiah Smith. Their connection in high school leads me to believe he could blossom into the next star quarterback we cannot stop talking about when it comes to North Carolina State.

He may not be listed for the Heisman Trophy yet, but Bailey is the ultimate sleeper in the deep ACC.

Pittsburgh Panthers

Quarterback Eli Holstein (+18000)

There was a brief moment there where Eli Holstein definitely maybe, might have been a Heisman Trophy contender for the Pittsburgh Panthers last season. Pitt got off to a brilliant an unexpected start. As is tradition, Pitt is gonna Pitt whenever it is least advantageous to Pitt. What I did find enjoyable about Holstein's run of success last season is he seems to fit what Pat Narduzzi wants.

Narduzzi is one of the most stubborn, defensive-minded head coaches out there. However, when he has a starting quarterback he trusts, he really gets everyone to buy into his coaching tactics. I have Pitt stuck in the middle of the ACC, but do feel slightly favorable about them. I do like Duke more than them, but I would say that Pitt has an extreme dark horse chance of getting to Charlotte this season.

Holstein at +18000 to win the Heisman Trophy seems like good value that could look even better.

SMU Mustangs

Quarterback Kevin Jennings (+4000)

Is Kevin Jennings really a Heisman Trophy sleeper? It really does not matter. He may have really made a name for himself a year ago, but people are surely going to want to discount the star quarterback for the SMU Mustangs once again. To me, he is playing for the right team and the right head coach at the right time in the right conference. If SMU wins the ACC, Jennings could make his way to New York.

What I like the most about Jennings' game is he never seems afraid of trying to make something happen. Yes, it may get the best of him at times, as illustrated by the bad first-round loss to Penn State in last year's College Football Playoff, but it is why SMU is never out of any game. We keep forgetting that he has so much eligibility left to be had. He could become an ACC legend here soon.

Jennings has the potential to be an even better version of what Jordan Travis was for Florida State.

Stanford Cardinal

Wide receiver CJ Williams (NR)

I am not going to beat around the bush here. The Stanford Cardinal might be the worst team in the Power Four next year. The disastrous Troy Taylor came and went with back-to-back 3-9 seasons and a scandal. Stanford is still trying to replace Bernard Muir as athletic director. For now, the Cardinal will be led by former quarterback turned GM Andrew Luck, who appointed Frank Reach as interim coach.

One player that does intrigue me somewhat with Stanford is wide receiver C.J. Williams. The former Mater Dei standout has spent time at Wisconsin and USC previously. With quarterback in such a state of flux right now in Palo Alto, it might take a wide receiver who has been around the block a few times to make any difference whatsoever on the offensive side of the ball. I am going to roll with Williams.

Just about every other team in the Power Four is more likely to have a Heisman winner this season.

Syracuse Orange

Quarterback Steve Angeli (+15000)

In one of the most shocking developments of spring practice, Steve Angeli did not win the Notre Dame starting job. Marcus Freeman opted to go with the enticing C.J. Carr, so into the transfer portal Angeli went. He had been the backup in South Bend for a few years, but his game differs from that of Riley Leonard and Sam Hartman before that. I think he could be a force playing for Syracuse now.

Fran Brown may favor the other side of the ball, but we saw the Orange do extraordinary things in his first year on the job with Kyle McCord serving as his starting quarterback. McCord is more talented than Angeli, but competition will bring out the best in him at SU. Of course, Angeli still has to beat out former LSU transfer Rickie Collins, who is also listed on FanDuel when it comes to the Heisman odds.

Syracuse may play the hardest schedule in the ACC this season, but I like the idea of Angeli starring.

Virginia Cavaliers

Quarterback Chandler Morris (NR)

Chandler Morris is collecting more college football helmets than JT Daniels. The son of former failed Arkansas head coach Chad Morris is now on his fourth college football team. He initially committed to play for Oklahoma in 2020 before transferring to TCU. After spending three years with the Horned Frogs, he played for the North Texas Mean Green last year. Now, he will be playing for upstart Virginia.

I just have a feeling one of the two Virginia schools will surprise us, while the other continues to disappoint us. Both teams have starting quarterbacks with experience. Morris may be the type of player that helps Tony Elliott get this team over the top and back to a bowl game. Then again, he may end up being what he has been, a really good idea of a quarterback. UVA needs to go bowling this fall.

If the Hoos have any shot at making any noise in the ACC this year, Morris has to be front and center.

Virginia Tech Hokies

Quarterback Kyron Drones (+15000)

There may not have a been a player who frustrated me more last year than Kyron Drones. I was very high on the Virginia Tech Hokies entering last season. While I did not have the pegged to get to Charlotte, Drones went from a borderline Heisman contender, to completely irrelevant. I do not trust this team at all, nor do I think Brent Pry is going to last long-term. However, I will pick Drones for this.

He has the look and feel of a high-end starting quarterback in major college football. Drones has plenty of starting experience in this league. While Virginia Tech has lost all of its luster in the post-Frank Beamer era, it may just take a player or a season for that to be rekindled. Frankly, Drones and Pry need each other. I am not sure this will be the year it happens, but nobody is high on VA Tech...

Even at +15000 odds to win the Heisman Trophy, that feels like throwing money away to me, man...

Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Running back Demond Claiborne

For good reasons, I am tempering my expectations when it comes to Wake Forest football for another season. Jake Dickert taking over for Dave Clawson has me feeling optimistic about the Demon Deacons' future. I just cannot say that they will do anything more than maybe challenge for a bowl bid this fall. That being said, running back Demond Claiborne could be among the ACC's best.

When you think of Wake Forest football, you do not think of Heisman Trophies or really anything glorious for that matter. When they do play well, they use the run to open up the pass and have a great deal of success offensively. I am eager to see how this team performs under its new head coach after achieving a bit of a golden era with the Slow Mesh synonymous with a Clawson offense.

Claiborne was already a 1,000-yard rusher in a thankless season for the Demon Deacons program.