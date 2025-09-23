How John Mateer's surprising injury impacts the Heisman Trophy race

Some of you have heard of John Mateer with the not-so-timely preseason news that he allegedly was linked to some sports gambling while he was at Washington State, though nothing ever came of the rumors and screenshots that surfaced. If that’s not how you heard of him, then maybe it’s because he’s bulldozed his way into the Heisman Trophy conversation.

Well, time to pump the brakes on his Heisman campaign after news broke of a hand injury to his throwing hand he suffered in Oklahoma’s win over Auburn this past weekend, will require surgery and sideline him for an undisclosed amount of time. Oklahoma has an open week this weekend and then Kent State the week after.

Realistically, he could return on Oct. 11 for the Texas-Oklahoma rivalry, though a three-week recovery from a surgery to his dominant hand feels unrealistic. So if Mateer has to miss more than two weeks, what would that mean for his Heisman campaign? Brent Venables went all in on Mateer, and it looks to have come crashing down at the wrong time.

John Mateer’s untimely injury might not completely shatter his hopes of lifting the Heisman Trophy

While injuries have a way of completely derailing seasons and Heisman Trophy campaigns, Mateer might be safe if he can miraculously return in three weeks from hand surgery. Right now, it feels like he’s in a one-horse race for college football’s top award. If he doesn’t return for the Texas game, however, it could all but end his chances at winning the Heisman.

Mateer landed in the SEC by way of the Pac-2 (formerly the Pac-12) and immediately made it clear the elevation in talent won’t sway him from doing what he does best. He’s been one of the best running quarterbacks in college football and the last thing he needs is his Heisman race imploded by an injury.

The game against Texas isn’t just big because it’s the Red River Rivalry, but because it’s Mateer’s first one and he’ll get to showdown against Arch Manning. Manning was considered a Heisman favorite, and he’s far from being in the race at this point. A good game against a really good Texas defense would mean it’s Mateer’s Heisman race to lose. If he can’t play in that game, he may never get another shot to impress Heisman voters.

He might be able to make up ground depending on when he’s back, though. The Sooners have to play South Carolina, Ole Miss, Tennessee and Alabama in that order after Texas. Not all is lost, but his untimely injury certainly doesn’t help.

Why John Mateer’s injury is worse than just his own Heisman campaign

The current favorites to win the Heisman Trophy this season aside from Mateer are Fernando Mendoza, Dante Moore and Carson Beck. If I’m being honest, that’s not a good selection. After Mendoza, it drops off tremendously. Moore is only in contention because he was a preseason favorite and has disappointed; Beck is only in because Miami keeps winning.

There aren’t any skill players that have truly taken over the conversation, though I think Jeremiah Smith should still be in contention, I can also understand that his numbers don’t necessarily support his Heisman case. Be that as it may, if any one other than Mateer or Mendoza are serious contenders this year, at least at quarterback, there’s a problem.

This is why Mateer’s injury is so crucial. Mateer has been one of the best players in college football this season. He has 1,215 passing yards with six touchdowns and three interceptions; as a runner, he has 190 rushing yards and five touchdowns. This is a player worth winning the award right now and that fact that he could ultimately get robbed is why this injury isn’t just about his campaign, but elevating other players that otherwise should be in contention.

Mateer’s Heisman Trophy campaign could survive his injury, depending on how long he’s out. If he misses more than a month, it’s unlikely he’ll have enough time to impress the Heisman voters.