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How many top 50 NFL Draft prospects are transfers?

The transfer portal is alive and well, with nearly half of FanSided's NFL Draft Big Board changing stripes in college.
ByBrendan Howe|
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David Bailey, Texas Tech
David Bailey, Texas Tech | John E. Moore III/GettyImages

Key Points

Bullet point summary by AI

  • The transfer portal has redefined the NFL Draft. Nearly half of FanSided’s top 50 prospects are transfers, proving that moving programs is now a standard path.
  • Rankings show 21 of the top 50 players switched schools. Stars like Caleb Downs and Fernando Mendoza used the portal to find better schemes and bigger stages.
  • This trend proves the NFL prioritizes player growth over loyalty. Scouts now view transferring as a strategic move to face elite competition and refine skills.

Typically, a player’s last collegiate destination is the one he carries with him throughout his NFL career. Joe Burrow isn’t remembered as a quarterback for the Ohio State Buckeyes. Nor is Cam Ward thought of as an Incarnate Word signal-caller.

Some make sure to represent each of their stops, such as Russell Wilson describing his school as a “whole pack of badgers” on Sunday Night Football. A lot of players could do the same these days, as 21 of the top 50 players on FanSided’s 2026 NFL Draft Big Board spent time with more than one college program.

In fact, a couple stopped at three and one at four.

Seeing that a player decided to uproot his career and head somewhere else used to have more of a stigma, not that it was a dealbreaker or transfers were immediately written off. Scouts and executives wondered why a player relocated, questioning a player’s competitiveness.

Really, the numbers just highlight the changing times. Movement isn’t an exception anymore. While it used to raise some red flags, switching uniforms now reflects a calculated decision to find schemes that fit better, stronger guidance and a brighter stage. Transferring has become an increasingly modern path for players to the draft stage after hearing their names called.

Every top 50 NFL Draft prospect who transferred

Rank

Player

Began college career at

Also landed at

50

Miami CB Keionte Scott

Snow College

Auburn, Houston, Miami

48

Tennessee CB Colton Hood

Auburn

Colorado, Tennessee

47

Missouri EDGE Zion Young

Michigan State

Missouri

44

Indiana CB D'Angelo Ponds

James Madison

Indiana

43

Texas Tech DT Lee Hunter

Auburn

UCF, Texas Tech

42

Alabama OT Kadyn Proctor

Alabama

Iowa

41

Oregon G Emmanuel Pregnon

Wyoming

USC, Oregon

38

Tennessee WR Chris Brazzell II

Tulane

Tennessee

37

South Carolina CB Brandon Cisse

N.C. State

South Carolina

36

Arizona State OT Max Iheanachor

East Los Angeles College

Arizona State

33

Texas A&M WR KC Concepcion

N.C. State

Texas A&M

29

Texas A&M EDGE Cashius Howell

Bowling Green

Texas A&M

26

Miami EDGE Ahkeem Mesidor

West Virginia

Miami

25

Florida DT Caleb Banks

Louisville

Florida

23

Tennessee CB Jermod McCoy

Oregon State

Tennessee

18

Oregon S Dillon Thieneman

Purdue

Oregon

12

LSU CB Mansoor Delane

Virginia Tech

LSU

11

Arizona State WR Jordyn Tyson

Colorado

Arizona State

6

Texas Tech EDGE David Bailey

Stanford

Texas Tech

4

Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza

California

Indiana

2

Ohio State S Caleb Downs

Alabama

Ohio State

What kind of players transferred?

Miami Hurricanes defensive back Keionte Scott
Miami Hurricanes defensive back Keionte Scott | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Sometimes, when a player transfers, as mentioned above, it’s construed as if they're running from competition. Some are actually running to it. Keionte Scott was a junior college All-American. D’Angelo Ponds and Chris Brazzell II were freshman All-Americans and all-conference honorees.

While Ponds and Brazzell could’ve remained at James Madison and Tulane, respectively, neither is a destination that scouts pour into. By moving up the ladder to bigger schools — one won last year’s College Football Playoff while the other is in the upper echelon of SEC programs — they decided to take on stiffer competition while also surrounding themselves with more talented teammates.

Who benefitted from transferring?

To answer this question, it’s easiest to look at the schools at which some of these players first attended. Scott initially played at Snow College, which, according to Pro Football Reference, has a dozen alumni who have played or are playing in the NFL, including current Pittsburgh Steelers tailback Jaylen Warren. No one’s been directly drafted from the Utah junior college, though.

The same goes for East Los Angeles College, which certainly doesn’t measure up to Oregon in terms of visibility.

Bowling Green, meanwhile, which is on the FBS stage, had a draftee last year: Cleveland Browns tight end Harold Fannin. However, the program hasn't seen a player taken in the first round since halfback Bernie Casey in 1961. It’s safe to say Cashius Howell wouldn’t be in the position he’s in — as the No. 29 overall prospect in this draft — without climbing to a higher perch.

Emmanuel Pregnon made a similar choice. His first stop, Wyoming, has seen just two offensive linemen selected in the past 43 years. James Madison has never had a first-round NFL draft pick, which wouldn’t have boded well for the already undersized Ponds.

How many transfers were drafted in the first round last year?

Seven transfers were selected during the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Those players were:

Selected

Player

Began college career at

Also landed at

No. 1, Tennessee Titans

Miami QB Cam Ward

Incarnate Word

Washington State, Miami

No. 2, Jacksonville Jaguars

Colorado WR/CB Travis Hunter

Jackson State

Colorado

No. 16, Arizona Cardinals

Ole Miss DT Walter Nolen

Texas A&M

Ole Miss

No. 21, Pittsburgh Steelers

Oregon DT Derrick Harmon

Michigan State

Oregon

No. 23, Green Bay Packers

Texas WR Matthew Golden

Houston

Texas

No. 25, New York Giants

Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart

USC

Ole Miss

No. 32, Kansas City Chiefs

Ohio State OT Josh Simmons

San Diego State

Ohio State

What the NFL Draft can tell us about the transfer portal

NFL teams prefer to add players who are as refined as possible, unless they have raw skills that coaches believe they can develop. If it takes an extra stop or two for a prospect to progress, it doesn’t seem to be a negative. Team decision-makers aren’t going to dock a player — especially one that’s high on their draft board — for how he got to that point.

The draft is starting to show that it’s more about how a player grows throughout his journey to the league, rather than the stops on the journey itself.

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